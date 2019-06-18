Government bonds are now the 'most crowded' market trade, more popular than technology stocks

Professional investors are heading for cover, making the rush into government bonds the most-crowded trade in the latest Bank of America Merrill Lynch Fund Manager Survey.

The move marks the first time investor preference for Treasurys has topped the list, in a portion of the closely watched survey that goes back to late 2013. U.S. government bonds, cited by 27% of respondents, pushed the long-popular technology trade out of first place. Tech (26%) slid to second, followed by long U.S. dollar(18%) and short European stocks (9%).

The move is part of a larger trend that saw the survey's 179 participants move away from risk and toward positions that reflect fear of a coming economic slowdown spurred by a spreading trade war. The survey took place from June 7-13, so it reflects the period after some high-profile sparring between the U.S. and Mexico that stirred fears of another front in the tariff battle.