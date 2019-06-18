John Legend: Music streaming has 'changed everything'

Skip Navigation
Dow up more than 350 points after Trump says he'll meet with Xi...

Stocks surged after President Donald Trump said he will be meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the upcoming G-20 summit.

Trump says he and China's Xi will have 'extended meeting next...

In a tweet, Trump said that he and Xi "had a very good telephone conversation," and that "our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting."

Kudlow says the White House is not considering demoting Fed Chair...

A Bloomberg News report Tuesday morning said the White House had looked at such a move back in February.

Trump launches reelection bid as polls show him trailing his...

Trump starts the campaign season in an unusual spot for a president: overseeing a strong economy but facing low approval ratings.

Government bonds are now the 'most crowded' market trade

The move is part of a larger trend that saw the survey's 179 participants move away from risk and toward positions that reflect fear of a coming economic slowdown spurred by a...

Analysts are gushing about Facebook's cryptocurrency

The major Wall Street analysts say Facebook's Project Libra has a bright future.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Micron, Nvidia, Boeing &...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Trump rips ECB chief for pushing down the euro

Trump went after Mario Draghi for opening the door to more monetary stimulus in Europe, which would weaken the euro relative to the dollar.

Billionaire Trump donor says he rejected Biden's request for...

Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden on Monday appealed to a billionaire Republican donor for fundraising help in his presidential campaign. But the financier, Trump-supporting...

Beyond Meat stock tumbles after briefly trading above $200

Shares of Beyond Meat soared 18% Tuesday morning, surpassing $200 per share and setting a new all-time high.

Watch: Robert Lighthizer testifies to Congress about Trump's...

John Legend: Music streaming has 'changed everything'

John Legend said music streaming has made artists rethink how they create and distribute their music. Instead of focusing on delivering CDs, musicians have shifted to doling...

Sarah Whitten@sarahwhit10
Key Points
  • Music streaming has changed how musicians create and distribute their music, John Legend says.
  • Instead of focusing on delivering CDs, artists have shifted to doling out singles to their listeners.
  • Legend says the industry has stumbled a bit trying to figure out how best to monetize this new platform but that it can be a lucrative area for musicians.
Singer John Legend at the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition Get Out The Vote Kick-Off Event at Evans High School Auditorium on October 3, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. 
Gerardo Mora | Getty Images

The rise of Spotify and Apple Music has "changed everything," John Legend told CNBC on Tuesday.

The 10-time Grammy winner said music streaming has made artists rethink how they create and distribute their music. Instead of focusing on delivering CDs, musicians have shifted to doling out singles to their listeners.

"I think it's more of a single-driven thing," he told Julia Boorstin on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street." "It's more of just thinking about the experience of listening to things on streaming platforms versus listening to individual CDs. You have to think about the way the consumer is going to receive the music more now."

Legend said the industry has stumbled a bit trying to figure out how best to monetize this new platform but that it can be a lucrative area for musicians.

"We just have to make the most of it," he said.

Traditionally, artists have made the bulk of their money from album sales and touring. However, streaming services offer consumers a chance to listen to music for a flat fee each month. Artists get only royalties, which are a slim percentage of what they would have gotten if the customer had bought their music.

Launching singles instead of full albums allows musicians to get more bang for their buck. While listeners may be less inclined to listen through a full album, they might listen to a single more often or even keep it on repeat.

"The good side is, people are listening to more music than ever before," Legend said.

Watch CNBC's full interview with John Legend
Squawk on the Street