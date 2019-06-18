Kudlow says the White House is not considering demoting Fed Chair Powell right now

Stocks surged after President Donald Trump said he will be meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the upcoming G-20 summit.US Marketsread more
President Donald Trump is not considering removing Jerome Powell as head of the Federal Reserve, despite persistent White House criticism of the way the central bank is handling monetary policy, one of the president's top advisors said.
Larry Kudlow, the director of the National Economic Council, said Trump is not planning to demote Powell. A Bloomberg News report Tuesday morning said the White House had looked at such a move back in February.
Kudlow refused to confirm or deny the report but said it is no longer relevant.
"It's a six-month-old story," he told reporters. "It allegedly happened six months ago and it's not happening today and therefore I have nothing to say about it. It is what it is."
Amid multiple reports that Trump is not happy with Powell, the Fed chair himself has pushed back on the notion, saying that he can be removed only for cause.
Trump has been unhappy with the Fed for raising interest rates. The central bank approved four hikes in 2018, though markets expect up to three cuts by the end of 2019.