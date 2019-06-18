Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Facebook, Boeing, Beyond Meat, Oracle & more

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:
Facebook – Facebook announced a new digital currency called "Libra," with a projected launch date in the first half of 2020. The move is designed to expand Facebook's presence in e-commerce and global payments.
Boeing – Boeing recorded no new jet orders on the first day of the Paris Air Show, as it tries to restore customer confidence following the grounding of the 737 Max jet. The aerospace company landed its first new order on Tuesday, however — Korean Air has provisionally ordered 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliner passenger jets and agreed to lease another 10. Rival Airbus, by contrast, had orders and options for 123 jets.
Alibaba – Alibaba announced a major management overhaul, highlighted by putting Chief Financial Officer Maggie Wu in charge of the China e-commerce giant's strategic investments.
Beyond Meat – The stock is rising once again in the premarket, after jumping by 12.2% in Monday trading. The plant-based burger maker priced its initial public offering at $25 per share on May 2, and closed yesterday at $169.96.
Oracle – Oracle was downgraded to "neutral" from "outperform" at Macquarie Research, which thinks the business software giant is underinvesting in its future.
Sanofi – The French drug maker and Alphabet's Google unit announced a joint venture involving data technology and the delivery of drugs and health services.
Comcast, Charter Communications – The cable operators and rival Cox Communications announced a joint program to advance targeted advertising technology. Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC.
CBS, E.W. Scripps, Fox, Tegna – The TV station operators, along with Cox Enterprises, settled with the Justice Department in a case involving alleged sharing of competitively sensitive information related to local ad sales. The companies agreed not to share such information, and the case did not involve any financial penalties, according to court papers.
MoneyGram – Blockchain firm Ripple bought a $30 million stake in the payments company. Ripple bought MoneyGram shares for $4.10 per share, compared to Monday's close of $1.45.
Caesars Entertainment – Caesars shareholder Carl Icahn believes the casino operator's board is demanding too much in buyout talks with Eldorado Resorts, according to a report in the New York Post.
AT&T – The company's WarnerMedia unit is near a large production deal with "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" director J.J. Abrams, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to the Los Angeles Times.
Bank of America – Bank of America was upgraded to "outperform" from "market perform" at BMO Capital, which cites both valuation and its belief that consensus estimates for the bank are too low.
Pinterest – Pinterest was rated "outperform" in new coverage at Wedbush, which considers Pinterest as fundamentally different than other social media platforms in its ability to lead to sales of products and services.