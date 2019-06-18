Trump rips ECB chief for pushing down the euro: 'They have been getting away with this for years'

Facebook will also create a new subsidiary, Calibra, to build a digital wallet for people to store and exchange the currency using apps.Technologyread more
President Donald Trump went after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Tuesday for opening the door for more monetary stimulus in Europe, which would weaken the euro relative to the dollar.
"They have been getting away with this for years, along with China and others," Trump said in a tweet, noting a weaker euro would make it "unfairly easier for them to compete against the USA."
Earlier in the day, Draghi said the ECB would announce further stimulative measures if the economic situation does not improve. "In the absence of improvement, such that the sustained return of inflation to our aim is threatened, additional stimulus will be required, " Draghi said.
Draghi's comments sent the euro sliding against the dollar. At 7:14 a.m. ET, the euro traded down 0.2% at $1.1195.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.