Stocks surged after President Donald Trump said he will be meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, at the upcoming G-20 summit.

In a tweet, Trump said that he and Xi "had a very good telephone conversation," and that "our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting."

A Bloomberg News report Tuesday morning said the White House had looked at such a move back in February.

Trump starts the campaign season in an unusual spot for a president: overseeing a strong economy but facing low approval ratings.

The move is part of a larger trend that saw the survey's 179 participants move away from risk and toward positions that reflect fear of a coming economic slowdown spurred by a...

The major Wall Street analysts say Facebook's Project Libra has a bright future.

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Trump went after Mario Draghi for opening the door to more monetary stimulus in Europe, which would weaken the euro relative to the dollar.

Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden on Monday appealed to a billionaire Republican donor for fundraising help in his presidential campaign. But the financier, Trump-supporting...

Shares of Beyond Meat soared 18% Tuesday morning, surpassing $200 per share and setting a new all-time high.

John Legend said music streaming has made artists rethink how they create and distribute their music. Instead of focusing on delivering CDs, musicians have shifted to doling...

Markets

Analysts love Facebook's cryptocurrency: 'Empower billions,' 'watershed moment'

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • "In terms of scale and importance, we believe this new financial infrastructure could be viewed similar to Apple's introduction of iOS to developers over a decade ago," RBC said.
  • "Unlike most other cryptocurrencies currently in circulation, this one is backed by the reserves of real assets and governed by an independent association made up of credible industry players, which should both limit the volatility of the currency and bring much needed credibility to this initiative," SunTrust analysts said.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Marlene Awaad | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Wall Street analysts reacted with great fanfare after Facebook finally revealed the details of its long awaited cryptocurrency, Project Libra, on Tuesday. Most analysts believe the crypto project will give the company a major boost and continue pushing Facebook to further greatness.

The social media giant said its partners in the initiative include eBay, Lyft, and Uber as well previously reported payment partners Visa and PayPal.

Share of the company rose 1% on Tuesday, adding to the strong gains of 45% this year.

"Facebook unveils blockchain-based Libra currency to empower billions globally," said J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth who also reiterated Facebook as his best idea in the internet space.

"We came into 2019 with the view that mega-cap internets, and Facebook in particular, would need to increasingly diversify their businesses and revenue streams, " he said. "We believe Libra can accelerate that diversification for Facebook as it creates engagement beyond social and communications, and facilitates commerce across the platform."

Wall Street analysts' excitement didn't end there.

"We view Facebook's introduction of the Libra currency as a potential watershed moment for the company and global adoption of crypto," RBC analyst Mark Mahaney said.

However, while analysts at SunTrust said this move was a, "positive," they also cautioned this will take some time.

"This is an initiative that will take several years to develop, and will require consensus among the dozens of global participants to create a real movement, which will require time, negotiating skills, leadership and patience (especially with regulators)," they said.

Here's what else the analysts are saying about Facebook's Project Libra:

J.P. Morgan - Overweight rating

"Facebook Unveils Blockchain-Based Libra Currency to Empower Billions Globally; Potential L-T Driver of Engagement & Commerce...We came into 2019 with the view that mega-cap Internets, and Facebook in particular, would need to increasingly diversify their businesses and revenue streams. We believe Libra can accelerate that diversification for Facebook as it creates engagement beyond social and communications, and facilitates commerce across the platform. Libra also reflects Facebook's greater velocity of product development and innovation, while also empowering billions of people. We reiterate our Overweight rating and $245 YE19 price target; Facebook remains our best idea in the Internet space."

RBC- Outperform rating

"We view Facebook's introduction of the Libra currency as a potential watershed moment for the company and global adoption of crypto. The mission for Libra is a simple global currency and financial infrastructure that empowers billions of people. In terms of scale and importance, we believe this new financial infrastructure could be viewed similar to Apple's introduction of iOS to developers over a decade ago."

SunTrust- Buy rating

"Unlike most other cryptocurrencies currently in circulation, this one is backed by the reserves of real assets and governed by an independent association made up of credible industry players, which should both limit the volatility of the currency and bring much needed credibility to this initiative. This is an initiative that will take several years to develop, and will require consensus among the dozens of global participants to create a real movement, which will require time, negotiating skills, leadership and patience (especially with regulators). We are not changing and do not expect to change our financial estimates on the back of this announcement short-term. That said, we see it a positive for shareholders as it creates incremental optionality value in the longrun."