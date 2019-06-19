'Avengers: Endgame' is being rereleased with deleted scene, post-credit tribute in a bid to top 'Avatar'

More and more American firms are calling for the Trump administration to resolve its conflict with China.World Economyread more
Normally, when the Fed starts loosening policy it does so amid clear-cut signs of economic weakness.Economyread more
Target CEO Brian Cornell apologized to customers for a disappointing weekend after the company experienced outages that shut down its cash registers and credit-card processors...Retailread more
American Airlines is ordering Airbus' new A321XLR, according to a source familiar with details of the agreement.Paris Air Showread more
Tesla shares are nearing Morgan Stanley's price target but the firm isn't sure how to tell investors to value Elon Musk's company.Investingread more
Companies are increasingly willing to pay for employees to go to the doctor. Uber is partnering up with Grand Rounds, a start-up that sells into the employer channel, to make...Technologyread more
Apple's iOS 13 update, which will be available in the fall for iPhones, will let Siri read your text messages to you through your AirPods. Here's how to set it up.Technologyread more
Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei tells CNBC the company's business is still strong in China.Technologyread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on WednesdayInvestingread more
Disney is making one final push to make "Avengers: Endgame" the highest-grossing film of all time. According to two media reports, the massive blockbuster will get a...Entertainmentread more
The pilots union for Southwest Airlines says it will ask Boeing for compensation to cover legal costs and lost income for pilots due to the 737 Max grounding.Airlinesread more
Disney is making one final push to make "Avengers: Endgame" the highest-grossing film of all time.
According to reports by Screen Rant and Comicbook.com, both of which cite Marvel head Kevin Feige, the massive blockbuster will get a theatrical rerelease with extra footage that wasn't included in its initial release.
"Not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie," Feige told Screen Rant. "If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there'll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises."
The rerelease will reportedly debut June 28. That weekend provides a good opportunity for the rerelease as there are no major competitors debuting, only smaller budget films "Yesterday" and "Annabelle Comes Home," neither of which are categorized in the same genre as "Endgame."
Representatives for Disney and Marvel did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.
"We are doing that," Feige told Comicbook.com during a "Spider-Man: Far From Home" press junket in London. "I don't know if it's been announced. And I don't know how much... Yeah, we're doing it next weekend."
The rerelease would be a smart move by Disney. The additional content is an enticing lure for fans of Marvel who were already waiting for the DVD release to see scenes that didn't make it into the film and other behind the scenes content.
Putting some of that footage into a rerelease will draw thousands back to theaters and likely push "Avengers: Endgame" above and beyond the $2.78 billion record "Avatar" has earned since its release in 2009.
"Endgame" has earned around $2.74 billion globally.