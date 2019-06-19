Skip Navigation
Entertainment

'Avengers: Endgame' is being rereleased with deleted scene, post-credit tribute in a bid to top 'Avatar'

Sarah Whitten@sarahwhit10
Key Points
  • Disney is rereleasing "Avengers: Endgame" with additional post-credit content, according to two media reports.
  • This could draw thousands back to theaters and push "Avengers: Endgame" above and beyond the $2.78 billion record set by "Avatar."
  • "Endgame" has earned $2.74 billion globally.
Avengers Endgame
Source: Marvel Studios.

Disney is making one final push to make "Avengers: Endgame" the highest-grossing film of all time.

According to reports by Screen Rant and Comicbook.com, both of which cite Marvel head Kevin Feige, the massive blockbuster will get a theatrical rerelease with extra footage that wasn't included in its initial release.

"Not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie," Feige told Screen Rant. "If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there'll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises."

The rerelease will reportedly debut June 28. That weekend provides a good opportunity for the rerelease as there are no major competitors debuting, only smaller budget films "Yesterday" and "Annabelle Comes Home," neither of which are categorized in the same genre as "Endgame."

Representatives for Disney and Marvel did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

"We are doing that," Feige told Comicbook.com during a "Spider-Man: Far From Home" press junket in London. "I don't know if it's been announced. And I don't know how much... Yeah, we're doing it next weekend."

The rerelease would be a smart move by Disney. The additional content is an enticing lure for fans of Marvel who were already waiting for the DVD release to see scenes that didn't make it into the film and other behind the scenes content.

Putting some of that footage into a rerelease will draw thousands back to theaters and likely push "Avengers: Endgame" above and beyond the $2.78 billion record "Avatar" has earned since its release in 2009.

"Endgame" has earned around $2.74 billion globally.

