Ahead of a visit to North Korea, China's Xi says he supports denuclearization

President Xi Jinping's visit to North Korea this week will mark the first time in 14 years that a Chinese leader is visiting the reclusive country.

Xi will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his two-day visit to Pyongyang which starts on Thursday.

The timing of the meeting is notable, as it comes one week before the Chinese leader is set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the G-20 summit in Japan. Washington and Beijing are currently locked in a protracted trade war that started last year and investors are hoping for some progress during the G-20 meeting.

Xi's visit to Pyongyang also comes as nuclear talks between the U.S. and North Korea have reached a stalemate, after the leaders from both countries walked away from the negotiating table during a February summit in Hanoi.

This could be an opportunity for Xi to mediate in the U.S.-North Korea discussions.

The Chinese leader could end up "sending a message from Kim (to Trump) that he is open to a third summit and what he wants in deliverables," said Harry Kazianis, a Korea expert at the Washington-based Center for the National Interest.