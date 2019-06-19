Draghi's dovish talk steers his successor toward a new era of stimulus

Skip Navigation
The Fed is likely to say rate cuts are coming

Normally, when the Fed starts loosening policy it does so amid clear-cut signs of economic weakness.

Economyread more

China rolls out the red carpet for other countries as it ups...

More and more American firms are calling for the Trump administration to resolve its conflict with China.

World Economyread more

American Airlines to become the first US airline to order new...

American Airlines is ordering Airbus' new A321XLR, according to a source familiar with details of the agreement.

Paris Air Showread more

Morgan Stanley isn't sure how to value Tesla anymore

Tesla shares are nearing Morgan Stanley's price target but the firm isn't sure how to tell investors to value Elon Musk's company.

Investingread more

Uber and Grand Rounds team to give big-company workers free rides...

Companies are increasingly willing to pay for employees to go to the doctor. Uber is partnering up with Grand Rounds, a start-up that sells into the employer channel, to make...

Technologyread more

Lighthizer says he will meet with Chinese official before...

But it's still unclear when the currently stalled trade negotiations between the two economic superpowers will restart, Lighthizer said.

Politicsread more

iOS 13 lets Siri read you your text messages through your...

Apple's iOS 13 update, which will be available in the fall for iPhones, will let Siri read your text messages to you through your AirPods. Here's how to set it up.

Technologyread more

Target CEO Brian Cornell reiterates forecast, apologizes for...

Target CEO Brian Cornell apologized to customers for a disappointing weekend after the company experienced outages that shut down its cash registers and credit-card processors...

Retailread more

If Facebook hits this level, a 'straight shot' back to highs,...

Facebook is leading the FANG stocks this year, and Miller Tabak's Matt Maley foresees more upside.

Trading Nationread more

Ford reveals horsepower, torque details for Mustang Shelby GT500

Ford says its 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 has 760 horsepower and 625 foot-pounds of torque, making it the most powerful street-legal Ford.

Autosread more

'Avengers: Endgame' getting rereleased with new scene in bid to...

Disney is making one final push to make "Avengers: Endgame" the highest-grossing film of all time. According to two media reports, the massive blockbuster will get a...

Entertainmentread more

Huawei CEO downplays expected $30 billion revenue miss following...

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei tells CNBC the company's business is still strong in China.

Technologyread more
Central Banks

Draghi's dovish talk steers his successor toward a new era of stimulus

Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro
Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank, in Frankfurt, Germany, on Sept. 13, 2018.
Jasper Juinen | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Investors in Europe are likely to receive more clues this week on who will replace Mario Draghi, just days after the European Central Bank (ECB) president signaled that more accommodative policy could be on the way.

Amid a slowdown in the euro zone economy, Draghi's dovish tone and prospects for further monetary stimulus, there are questions about the path the next president might take. However, the decision on who will be the next ECB chief is tightly linked with a few other important calls in Europe.

European leaders gathering in Brussels Thursday will have their second round of talks on who should lead the European Commission — the EU's executive arm. Once that's achieved, the route for choosing the next Draghi will be opened.

"We are still waiting for the Commission (decision)," a European official with knowledge of the discussions, who did not want to be named due to their sensitivity, told CNBC Wednesday over the phone.

The 28 EU heads of state are at an impasse over the Commission presidency. However, European Council President Donald Tusk, who chairs the European summits in Brussels, said Wednesday that despite different viewpoints, there's "a common will to finalize this process soon."

Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany said this should happen before July 2.

EU leaders must also agree on a new foreign policy chief, a new president of the European Parliament and president of the European Council. With all these decisions, due to happen before October at the latest, they will seek a balance between nationality, gender and political affiliation.

Who will be the next Draghi?

The same European official, who's close to the central bank's discussions, told CNBC that a Finnish candidate might have "good chances if Germany and France block one another."

Finland announced Wednesday that it had put forward two names to lead the ECB: Erkki Liikanen and Olli Rehn, the former and current chief of the Finnish central bank, respectively.

But there are other names floating around in the corridors of Brussels: Benoit Coeure, the French economist who currently serves as a member of the executive board at the ECB; Francois Villeroy de Galhau, who is France's current central bank governor, and Jens Weidmann, the current Bundesbank governor.

All of them, apart from Liikanen, are members of the ECB's Governing Council — the group of policymakers that brings together the 19 central bank governors plus the six members of its executive board.

The European official told CNBC that members of the Governing Council have a better chance of replacing Draghi. The transition would be "easier," he said.

"Villeroy de Galhau, Rehn and in particular Coeure would largely continue on Draghi's path. Weidmann may be a bit different," Florian Hense, a euro zone economist at Berenberg bank, told CNBC via email Wednesday.

"While the (ECB) president matters in crisis times, we should not overestimate his power: After all, the Governing Council takes the decisions, not the president. What is more, the Governing Council does not look to turn from a bunch of largely dovish Draghies into one of hawkish Weidmanns all of sudden, if Weidmann would become president," he added.

Hands tied

In his latest remarks, Draghi said that if inflation does not pick soon, "additional stimulus will be required." He also said that the bank is not short of policy instruments to work with.

In this context, the bank's vice president, Luis de Guindos, told CNBC that there is a "wide range" of ways the ECB could prop up inflation, including by embarking on a new round of quantitative easing.

"By undertaking the contingency planning now, Draghi may leave his successor somewhat handcuffed to whatever the Governing Council agrees upon – an agreement he can steer over the next couple of months," Hense told CNBC.

"Any successor reluctant to provide further stimulus would then struggle not to do so if push comes to shove and the Governing Council has made up his mind to step it up," he added.

Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING, also told CNBC via email that "with (the) latest events any successor has actually been tied to the Draghi chains. At least in the first months, it will be hard to break with the Draghi legacy."

"Any more hawkish ECB president will now have a harder time as he/she will be tested against Draghi's recent dovishness," Brzeski added.