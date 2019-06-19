How to delete your Facebook account and bring your photos and other info with you

Normally, when the Fed starts loosening policy it does so amid clear-cut signs of economic weakness.Economyread more
Facebook has given us plenty of reasons to want to delete our accounts.
As if the massive leaks of private information, its bizarre decisions to leave fake videos online and its huge role in the Russian interference during the 2016 election weren't enough, there's now a truly disgusting report about the working conditions of people who work to monitor the content Facebook users upload.
If you've decided enough is enough and you're ready to leave Facebook, then I'll show you how. It's easier than ever, even since just two years ago when I wrote a similar guide on how to delete Facebook, when there wasn't a clear way to simply delete your account. Plus, Facebook makes it easy to take everything with you before you go, so I'll walk you through that, too.
Keep in mind that when you delete your Facebook account, you won't be able to use Facebook Login for other apps you may have signed up for with your Facebook account, like Spotify or Pinterest. You may need to contact the apps and websites to recover those accounts. It will also delete your Facebook Messenger account, but your Instagram account will remain active.
Here's how to delete your Facebook account.
Beofre you go, consider your Facebook friends and family members. They might want to know you're leaving, and you don't want them to think you've dropped off the face of the planet or unfriended and blocked them. Consider making a post that says you're quitting in a week, as one of my editors did, and how they can reach you moving forward.
Once you've sounded the alarm, here's what to do.
This is the main area where you can manage all sorts of things on your Facebook account.
Facebook warns that, when you delete your account, "you won't be able to retrieve the content or information you've shared on Facebook. Your Messenger and all of your messages will also be deleted."
There's an option to deactivate your account if you think you might want to come back later. But if you're sure you want to quit Facebook forever, tap "Continue to Account Deletion."
Facebook gives you a last chance to download a copy you've ever stored on the social network, including your photos, posts, location data and more.
Now you're done. You've deleted your Facebook account and, as long as you don't try to log-in over the next 30 days, your account will be gone forever.