How to delete your Facebook account and bring your photos and other info with you

Facebook has given us plenty of reasons to want to delete our accounts.

As if the massive leaks of private information, its bizarre decisions to leave fake videos online and its huge role in the Russian interference during the 2016 election weren't enough, there's now a truly disgusting report about the working conditions of people who work to monitor the content Facebook users upload.

If you've decided enough is enough and you're ready to leave Facebook, then I'll show you how. It's easier than ever, even since just two years ago when I wrote a similar guide on how to delete Facebook, when there wasn't a clear way to simply delete your account. Plus, Facebook makes it easy to take everything with you before you go, so I'll walk you through that, too.

Keep in mind that when you delete your Facebook account, you won't be able to use Facebook Login for other apps you may have signed up for with your Facebook account, like Spotify or Pinterest. You may need to contact the apps and websites to recover those accounts. It will also delete your Facebook Messenger account, but your Instagram account will remain active.

Here's how to delete your Facebook account.