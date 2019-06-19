Papa John's will spend additional $80 million on franchisee relief and marketing

Markets had expected the central bank to keep its benchmark interest rate steady while setting up a cut at the July meeting.The Fedread more
Powell said policymakers are concerned about some of the recent economic developments and see a growing case for easier policy.The Fedread more
The Fed chief said that despite reports that Trump was looking to demote or fire him, he doesn't plan on leaving anytime soon.The Fedread more
The Fed came very close to promising a rate cut Wednesday, and now markets are focused on a possible July rate cut.Market Insiderread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that Facebook spoke to the central bank about the digital currency called LibraThe Fedread more
American Airlines is the first major U.S. airline to order Airbus' new long-range, single aisle aircraft.Paris Air Showread more
With bold and targeted steps, economists say, government can increase opportunity and incomes for many more people in ways that strengthen, not weaken, American capitalism.Politicsread more
Resident "Fast Money" crypto expert Brian Kelly breaks down the major differences between bitcoin and Facebook's new cryptocurrency Libra.Fast Moneyread more
Oracle found revenue growth from cloud applications in its fiscal fourth quarter, which helped it surpass analysts' expectations.Technologyread more
Employees spoke out on issues such as forced arbitration, workplace equity and Project Dragonfly at Alphabet's annual shareholder meeting.Technologyread more
The deal for Perfect Bar's parent gives Mondelez a further foothold in snacking, as more people eat on-the-go.Food & Beverageread more
Papa John's said Wednesday that the company will invest an additional $80 million in its domestic franchisees and marketing, as the pizza chain's struggles put pressure on its operators.
The financial assistance agreement between the company and U.S. franchisees, which will begin in the fiscal third quarter of 2019 and end in 2020, has the support of Papa John's elected franchisee group.
"The strength of our brand and of our franchisees are both critical to Papa John's long-term success. We're pleased to announce that Papa John's will make a significant investment in the exciting future of our brand," Steve Ritchie, Papa John's CEO, said in a statement.
Papa John's has faced trouble since the company's founder John Schnatter blamed lackluster sales on the National Football League's leadership in November 2017. Sales took a nosedive, though, after a public relations crisis that ensued after it was reported nearly a year ago that Schnatter used the n-word on a conference call. Revenue fell 11.8% to $1.6 billion in 2018 compared to the previous year.
After he was ousted as chairman, Schnatter sued the pizza chain. He settled with the company in March and has started selling off his stake in the company.
To help keep stores afloat, the pizza chain has been reducing short-term royalties, fees and commissary prices for franchisees. Over the last six quarters, Papa John's has spent $40 million on financial assistance for its operators and increased contributions to the joint marketing fund.
Papa John's has also brought in former basketball star Shaquille O'Neal as the new face of the brand and as its first African American board member. The three-year endorsement deal will net him $8.25 million, paid half in cash and half in Papa John's stock. O'Neal has also invested in nine company-owned Papa John's stores in the Atlanta area.
Starboard Value has invested $250 million in the struggling chain and installed its chief executive, Jeffrey Smith, as chairman.
The chain's spat with Schnatter continues to weigh on the business. It swung to a loss during its first quarter and sales declined by 11.5%.
However, Papa John's steps to turn around its business have been reflected in its stock performance so far this year. The stock, which has a market value of $1.5 billion, is up 22% so far this year but still down 5% over the past year.