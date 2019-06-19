US Treasury yields tick higher as investors await Federal Reserve meeting

U.S. government debt prices were lower Wednesday morning, amid strong focus on a Federal Reserve meeting.

At around 01:45 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.0750%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.5559%.

Market players are heavily focused on Wednesday's speech by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell. Traders are keen to understand the chances of rate cuts this year. At the same they, there's a special interest in understanding the potential influence from the White House on the Fed.