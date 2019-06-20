Apple reportedly considers moving some production out of China to avoid tariffs

Stock futures are surging after the Fed signaled interest rate cuts may begin as early as July.US Marketsread more
The billionaire investor believes the stock market is in a "zone of fair value" at current levels.Marketsread more
The Federal Reserve may be on its way to delivering a half-point interest rate cut next month, according to Goldman Sachs economists.Economyread more
However, Slack chief Stewart Butterfield says, "The broader world of email will stick around."Technologyread more
Crude oil prices jump on news of the attack, which Iran says happened over its territory.World Politicsread more
Apple is considering moving some production from China as it is expected release of its new iPhone line this fall, The Wall Street Journal reported.Technologyread more
Workplace messaging firm Slack is about to go public in a red-hot IPO market, but it's approach to going public--using a "direct listing"--is slightly different than an IPO.Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell below 2% for the first time since November 2016 on Wednesday.Bondsread more
National Securities' Art Hogan sees the U.S.-China trade war as the market's biggest risk – not Fed policy.Trading Nationread more
The Philadelphia Federal Reserve's manufacturing gauge tumbled this month, solidifying the Fed's case for easier monetary policy.Economyread more
Declining traffic to Olive Garden, Darden's top restaurant chain, resulted in weaker-than-expected revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter.Restaurantsread more
Apple is considering moving final assembly for some products out of China to avoid the burden of potential tariffs from the U.S., The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.
Apple has not made any decision about moving production out of China, which could still take months to put in place once set in motion, according to the Journal. But the company has asked suppliers to figure out the feasibility of shifting final assembly for some devices to places like Southeast Asia, the Journal reported. Apple's stock was up more than 1% in premarket trading.
Earlier this month, Foxconn, Apple's main supplier for iPhones and iPads in China, told Bloomberg it has the ability to build enough iPhones outside the country to satisfy demand. Apple is expected to launch its new iPhones in September. U.S. President Donald Trump hiked tariffs by 25% on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods last month and warned he could apply the same on another $300 billion.
Apple did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment. Foxconn declined to comment.
The financial burden could force Apple to make its new iPhones even pricier if it can't find an alternative to production in China as consumers are already less willing to pay for new upgrades. J.P Morgan analysts said in a note last month the company would likely need to increase iPhone prices around 14% to offset the impact of the tariffs.
Apple has already begun accelerating the production and shipment of some of its products made in China to stockpile ahead of tariff increases, the Journal reported. But Foxconn has already begun to prepare to ramp up production for new iPhone models in China, according to the report.
Read the full report at The Wall Street Journal.
WATCH: A rare look inside the factory that makes iPhone's Gorilla Glass