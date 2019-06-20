Asked if US will strike Iran, Trump says 'you'll soon find out'

Slack pursued an unusual direct listing, meaning it did not have banks underwrite the offering.CNBC Disruptor 50read more
President Donald Trump on Thursday told reporters that "you'll soon find out" whether the U.S. will strike Iran as tensions between the two countries ratcheted up.
U.S. officials said earlier in the day that an Iranian missile had shot down an American drone over the Strait of Hormuz. Iran claimed that the drone was above its territory.
Talking with reporters, Trump repeated the claim that the drone was flying above international waters, and said Iran had made a mistake. He declined to provide more specifics about a potential U.S. response.
Earlier Thursday, Trump tweeted "Iran made a very big mistake!"
Iranian state media first reported on the downing of the American military drone. The Iranian outlet Sepah news claimed the Islamic Revolutionary Guards shot down a U.S. "spy drone" over the southern province of Hormozgan.
Major Gen. Hossein Salami, who was the recently appointed to lead the Revolutionary Guard, told Iranian state TV that "Iran is not seeking war with any country, but we are fully prepared to defend Iran."
The U.S. and Iran have sparred in recent weeks over two attacks on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf region. Trump has accused Iran of being behind the attacks, which Iran has denied.
-- CNBC's Amanda Macias and Christina Wilkie contributed to this report.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.