Trump says 'Iran made a very big mistake!' by shooting down US drone

Oil jumped 6% on Thursday after Iran shot down a U.S. military drone, prompting President Donald Trump to blast Tehran on Twitter.Energy Commoditiesread more
The billionaire investor believes the stock market is in a "zone of fair value" at current levels.Marketsread more
However, Slack chief Stewart Butterfield says, "The broader world of email will stick around."CNBC Disruptor 50read more
Apple said in a letter released Thursday that tariffs could hurt its ability to compete globally.Technologyread more
Stocks rose sharply on Thursday after the Federal Reserve hinted at possible interest rate cuts as soon as next month.US Marketsread more
Trump tweets after an Iranian surface-to-air missile shot down a U.S. military surveillance drone in what the U.S. calls an "unprovoked attack."Politicsread more
The Federal Reserve may be on its way to delivering a half-point interest rate cut next month, according to Goldman Sachs economists.Economyread more
Mortgage rates have been falling steadily since the last week of April, and that may be reigniting home price appreciation. The lower the rate, the more purchasing power...Real Estateread more
Crude oil prices jump on news of the attack, which Iran says happened over its territory.World Politicsread more
Apple is considering moving some production from China as it is expected release of its new iPhone line this fall, The Wall Street Journal reported.Technologyread more
Workplace messaging firm Slack is about to go public in a red-hot IPO market, but it's approach to going public--using a "direct listing"--is slightly different than an IPO.Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that Iran made a "very big mistake" by shooting down a U.S. spy drone in the already tense oil-rich region.
Hours earlier, U.S. officials said an Iranian surface-to-air missile shot down the unmanned military surveillance drone over the Strait of Hormuz. Iran said the aircraft was over its territory.
"Iranian reports that the aircraft was over Iran are false," the U.S. Central Command said in a statement. "This was an unprovoked attack on a U.S. surveillance asset in international airspace."
The U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate surged more than 5%, to $56.59 a barrel, while Brent crude jumped 4% on the news. Gold hit a high of $1,397.70, its highest level since Sept. 5, 2013, when it last traded at $1,400.
The downing was first announced by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards on its website, Sepah News. The Iranian outlet claimed the Revolutionary Guards had shot down a U.S. "spy drone" over the southern province of Hormozgan.
"The downing of the American drone was a clear message to America. ... Our borders are Iran's red line and we will react strongly against any aggression," Major Gen. Hossein Salami, the recently appointed chief of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, told Iranian state TV. "Iran is not seeking war with any country, but we are fully prepared to defend Iran."
The latest confrontation comes amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran since the Trump administration's decision to withdraw from the 2005 Iran nuclear agreement. The U.S. has accused Iran of recent attacks on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf region.
Read more: 'They want to hit where it hurts': Here's why Iran could want to attack foreign tankers
The Trump administration blamed Iran for the attacks on the tankers operating near Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route through which much of the world's oil passes.
"Iran is lashing out because the regime wants our successful maximum pressure campaign lifted," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week without citing specific evidence as to why Tehran was responsible. "No economic sanctions entitle the Islamic Republic to attack innocent civilians, disrupt global oil markets and engage in nuclear blackmail."
On Monday, the Pentagon released declassified images showing the sustained damage from one of the oil tankers and maintained that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy was responsible.
"Iran is responsible for the attack based on video evidence and the resources and proficiency needed to quickly remove the unexploded limpet mine," the Pentagon said Monday.
While both countries' leaders maintain that they do not want war, the rise in tensions in a region bristling with military hardware has prompted fears of an accident or miscalculation triggering a wider conflict.
The White House and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request from CNBC for additional context on the president's tweet.
— CNBC's Natasha Turak contributed to this report.