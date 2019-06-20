Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Apple, Hershey & more

Goldman Sachs lowered its price target on Tesla to $158 from $200

Goldman said it sees a lower probability that upside volume scenarios will be achieved for Tesla.

"While TSLA shares have been under pressure this year, they are currently bouncing back on near-term deliveries. And while we believe 2Q19 should be fine — and the company likely achieves volumes near FactSet consensus — we do believe 2H19 (and beyond) volume estimates look high considering there are fewer levers to pull to stoke demand going forward (i.e., company released lower priced variants of the Model 3, a leasing option was introduced, and right-hand drive orders have begun). Further, when coupled with a lack of direct impetus to open up new demand pockets (other than introducing incentives or more attractive financing rates) and another step-down in the US Federal Tax Credit for TSLA vehicles beginning on July 1 — we believe 2Q19 was a better environment for demand and thus deliveries, but to a level that is likely not sustainable. We believe that is the largest question for investors to underwrite at this point — what are sustainable demand levels for the Model S, Model X, and Model 3 — and how does that change with the introduction of Model Y production."

Read more about this call here.