European stocks open higher ahead of Bank of England rate decision; oil and gas stocks jump 1.7%

President Donald Trump has publicly blamed the Federal Reserve's interest rates hikes for holding back U.S. economic growth.The Fedread more
China's President Xi Jinping arrived in Pyongyang on Thursday morning for a state visit to North Korea — the first by a Chinese state leader in 14 years. Experts say the move...Asia Politicsread more
Gold prices spiked in the afternoon of Asian trading hours on Thursday after a dovish U.S Federal Reserve opened the door to further rate cuts, and the 10-year Treasury yield...Metalsread more
The Fed came very close to promising a rate cut Wednesday, and now markets are focused on a possible July rate cut.Market Insiderread more
Waymo has signed a deal with Renault and Nissan to develop self-driving cars and trucks for use in France, Japan and possibly other countries in Asia, including China, the...Autosread more
"No U.S. drone was operating in Iranian airspace today," a U.S. Central Command spokesman said, according to NBC News.World Politicsread more
The Fed left interest rates unchanged at its monetary policy meeting. The U.S. central bank did, however, drop the word "patient " from its statement and said it would "act as...Asia Marketsread more
As the presidents of U.S. and China near a highly anticipated meeting on trade, the gap in both sides' expectations regarding a deal remains wide.World Politicsread more
Markets had expected the central bank to keep its benchmark interest rate steady while setting up a cut at the July meeting.The Fedread more
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell below 2% for the first time since November 2016 on Wednesday.Bondsread more
Powell said policymakers are concerned about some of the recent economic developments and see a growing case for easier policy.The Fedread more
European stocks opened sharply higher Thursday as investors await an interest rate decision from the Bank of England.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 jumped 0.7% after the opening bell, basic resources and oil and gas stocks both rising more than 1.5% in early deals as all sectors traded in positive territory.
The week's focus on central banks continues Thursday, with the Bank of England due to announce its June policy decision at noon BST. Economists polled by Reuters are expecting a unanimous vote to hold rates at 0.75%, despite two officials recently mooting the need for higher borrowing costs in the near future.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi touted another round of stimulus on Tuesday, while Wednesday saw the U.S. Federal Reserve signal a rate cut later this year.
Shares in Asia traded higher Thursday afternoon after the Fed opened the door to cuts, with mainland Chinese indexes all rising more than 2%. Hopes for a trade deal between the U.S. and China have also risen this week as U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping prepare to meet at next week's G-20 summit.
Meanwhile Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei told CNBC exclusively Wednesday that the banks in the U.S. legal case against the company knew what was happening. Huawei and his daughter, CFO Meng Wanzhou, were charged with bank and wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud in relation to skirting American sanctions on Iran.
Back in the U.K., Conservative party Members of Parliament (MPs) are expected to decide the final two candidates to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May, with former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson the clear favorite.
In corporate news, Airbus has been sealing deals with big buyers for its latest passenger jet at the Paris Air Show, following a surprise order by British Airways' owner for rival Boeing's grounded 737 Max jet.
Meanwhile the New York Times reported Wednesday that Deutsche Bank faces another anti-money laundering investigation, this time from U.S. federal authorities.