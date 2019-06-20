Oracle closes at record high after earnings beat

It wasn't supposed to be this way: The 2017 tax cut and aggressive moves toward deregulation were supposed to pull the U.S. economy out of its glacial move higher.Economyread more
President Trump says Iran may not have intentionally downed an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone.
Health care companies claim they are not threatened by Amazon's potential foray into the space. A recent lawsuit in which CVS tried to prevent executive John Lavin from...
Slack pursued an unusual direct listing, meaning it did not have banks underwrite the offering.
Slack's public market debut on Thursday will generate billions for venture firm Accel and healthy returns for Andreessen Horowitz and Social Capital.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell below 2% for the first time since November 2016 on Wednesday.
The road to the Fed's policy pivot to lower interest rates began in early May, with a tweet from President Trump on trade.
CNBC analysis using Kensho found that Disney, Verizon and Home Depot were some of the best performing Dow stocks in declining-rate environments.
Analysts raised their price targets on Oracle and were bullish on revenue growth even as other infrastructure companies face challenges.
Moore's entry into the 2020 race is worrisome for the GOP, which sees the race as its best chance to pick up a Senate seat next year.
Notorious "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli has reached a settlement with his former biopharmaceutical company Retrophin to resolve "all outstanding disputes" just week after he...
Oracle shares rose more than 8% and closed at a record on Thursday after the software maker reported better-than-expected earnings.
The stock had its best day in almost exactly two years, closing at $56.99 and helping lift the S&P 500 to an all-time high. Adobe, Microsoft and PayPal also reached records.
Oracle reported revenue growth of 1% to $11.14 billion, topping the $10.93 billion average analyst estimate, according to Refinitiv. Earnings of $1.16 a share, excluding some items, topped the $1.07 average estimate.
Brent Bracelin of KeyBanc Capital Markets wrote in a note that quarterly revenue "was better than feared given broader weakness across the infrastructure sector." Bracelin has the equivalent of a hold rating on the stock.
Several analysts raised their price targets following the report. Dimitri Kallianiotis of Atlantic equities now expects the stock to reach $49, up from $46, though that price is still below where it's currently trading. Kallianiotis said sales growth from cloud and on-premise licenses was "reassuring considering disappointing results reported by other infrastructure vendors."
Nomura Instinet's Christopher Eberle, who has a "reduce" rating on Oracle, wrote that the company's guidance for capital expenditures for the 2020 fiscal year was $2.2 billion, higher than $1.7 billion in the two prior fiscal years. Increased capital costs can imply greater spending on data center infrastructure for cloud services.
Evercore ISI analysts led by Kirk Materne described the quarterly report in their Thursday note as a "solid quarter vs. a low bar." They raised their price target by $2 to $55.