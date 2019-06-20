YouTube rolls out augmented reality for viewers to virtually try on makeup

Google-owned YouTube announced on Tuesday that it will begin using augmented reality to allow viewers to try on makeup as they're watching videos.

With AR Beauty Try-On, a viewer can see how a shade of lipstick looks on themselves while watching their favorite creator review it or explain how to apply it, for instance. They can then click through to purchase the product.

MAC Cosmetics, owned by Estee Lauder, is the first company to launch a campaign by partnering with Google's in-house branded content platform FameBit.