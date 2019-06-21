'We need to stay here:' Hong Kong protesters again demand city's leader quit

After a brief respite, protesters in Hong Kong on Friday again gathered to press the city's leader to resign three days after she vowed to finish her term in office.

By early morning, a crowd of several hundred was already present at the Legislative Council in the city, demanding that Chief Executive Carrie Lam also fully withdraw a contentious bill to allow extraditions to mainland China.

The protesters then marched to the headquarters of the Hong Kong police, who have been another focus of anger after riot squads released tear gas and fired rubber bullets at a demonstration on June 12.

Massive rallies this month had forced Lam to indefinitely put on hold the bill and issue public apologies. She said that there was no timeline to revive the bill and has essentially acknowledged it is highly unlikely, but that did not satisfy protesters, who want the proposal to be formally dropped.

Hong Kong citizens, who enjoy a legal system independent from the rest of China, fear the plan could threaten those judicial protections and their broader autonomy — legacies of the city's time as a British colony.