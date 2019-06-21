'We need to stay here:' Hong Kong protesters again demand city's leader quit

Health-care companies claim they are not threatened by Amazon's potential foray into the space. A recent lawsuit suggests otherwise.Technologyread more
After a brief respite, protesters in Hong Kong on Friday again gathered to press the city's leader to resign three days after she vowed to finish her term in office.
By early morning, a crowd of several hundred was already present at the Legislative Council in the city, demanding that Chief Executive Carrie Lam also fully withdraw a contentious bill to allow extraditions to mainland China.
The protesters then marched to the headquarters of the Hong Kong police, who have been another focus of anger after riot squads released tear gas and fired rubber bullets at a demonstration on June 12.
Massive rallies this month had forced Lam to indefinitely put on hold the bill and issue public apologies. She said that there was no timeline to revive the bill and has essentially acknowledged it is highly unlikely, but that did not satisfy protesters, who want the proposal to be formally dropped.
Hong Kong citizens, who enjoy a legal system independent from the rest of China, fear the plan could threaten those judicial protections and their broader autonomy — legacies of the city's time as a British colony.
The latest demonstration took place after the government did not respond by a Thursday deadline to an ultimatum issued by the protesters after Lam's apology.
Besides withdrawing the bill, the ultimatum also included revoking the designation of protests on June 12 as a "riot," the release of arrested demonstrators and dropping of all charges, and a probe into alleged police brutality. While the list itself did not include Lam's resignation, that remains an ongoing demand in the protests themselves.
Lam, who begins the third year of a five-year term on July 1, has found herself squeezed between Beijing's desire to extend its influence over Hong Kong and the local protest movement that has drawn broad support.
Under a "one country, two systems" framework, Hong Kong has a separate legal system, and manages its own economy and currency — while China handles foreign affairs and defense.
On Friday, the demonstration at the legislature was peaceful. That was in contrast to June 12, when a larger crowd of more than 10,000 people surrounded the building in a tense day-long standoff with police that ended in clashes and a total of about 100 injuries on both sides.
Michael Cheung, a part-time cook who was in the crowd at the legislature on Friday, said he is committed to carrying on as long as other young protesters do.
But he had his doubts over how long that can be sustained. "It's very hard to keep up for Hong Kong people," Cheung told CNBC.
Phoenix Chow, a church worker, had harsh words for Lam and some of her top officials, adding that they do not respect the people and criticized them for not responding to protesters' demands.
"So, we need to stay here," she said, of the sit-in.
One demonstrator, who would only give his name as Max, said he came from the mainland and wanted to protest in solidarity with Hong Kong.
"The Hong Kong people are fighting for their freedom," he said, wearing a baseball cap, dark glasses and a face mask to conceal his identity. "But we have a common enemy, which is the Chinese government, actually."
He said such a protest would be impossible in China. "If I did it, I would be basically dead, but I can do this here in Hong Kong."
— CNBC's Vivian Kam and Yolande Chee contributed to this report.