Police threaten 'force' as Hong Kong protesters besiege legislature

Tensions were high in Hong Kong on Wednesday with large crowds of protesters gathering around the local legislature as lawmakers prepared to debate a law that's been condemned by hundreds of thousands in the city. Police, meanwhile, threatened to use force against the demonstrators.

The protests, which kicked off over the weekend, are vowing to stop a government plan to allow extraditions to mainland China. The heart of the issue, demonstrators say, is the city's ceding its autonomy to Beijing. Large crowds overflowed roads and pathways leading to the Legislative Council, the local assembly, while police in riot gear were deployed. Police raised a red warning flag that reads: "Stop Charging or We Use Force."

Security was heavy in central Hong Kong with non-authorized access blocked to local legislature, which activists have called on opponents of the proposal to surround days after the biggest public demonstration in years shook the global finnace and trade hub of 7.4 million people.

Police said that 240,000 people participated at the peak of Sunday's protest that saw throngs march down a main street shouting slogans and carrying signs denouncing the legislation and demanding Hong Kong's top official, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, resign.

Organizers, however, claimed a turnout of slightly more than 1 million. The last time Hong Kong saw a protest of such scale was in 2003 when an estimated 500,000 people rallied against a proposed security law that also raised fears of closer links to China.

Sunday's protest was overwhelmingly peaceful, but there were some clashes at night between protesters and police at the legislature with some injuries and arrests made.

Lam, who next month starts the third year of a five-year term, on Monday rejected such calls, telling reporters that she will push ahead with the plan in the the local assembly. Further debate on the issue was set for later Wednesday.