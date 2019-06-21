Donald Trump sexually assaulted E. Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s, writer says in new book

The writer E. Jean Carroll says in a new book that President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman store in New York City in the mid-1990s.

A description of the alleged attack was excerpted by New York magazine in an article published Friday.

The White House did not return CNBC's request for comment, but strongly denied Carroll's claims to New York. A senior White House official told the magazine: "This is a completely false and unrealistic story surfacing 25 years after allegedly taking place and was created simply to make the President look bad."

The alleged attack occurred "in the fall of 1995 or the spring of 1996," according to Carroll. At the time, Trump was married to his second wife, Marla Maples.

"I try to push him off with my one free hand — for some reason, I keep holding my purse with the other — and I finally get a knee up high enough to push him out and off and I turn, open the door, and run out of the dressing room," Carroll writes.

The article is entitled: "Hideous Men: Donald Trump assaulted me in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room 23 years ago. But he's not alone on the list of awful men in my life."

The article details several other alleged sexual assaults and unwanted advances that Carroll says she has suffered since she was a child.

It article includes an account of former CBS CEO Les Moonves, after an interview with Carroll, aggressively groping her in an elevator before she is able to get away from him. Moonves stepped down from the media giant in September after several women accused him of sexual misconduct, which he denied.

Moonves "emphatically denies" Carroll's claims, according to New York magazine.

New York magazine noted that Caroll, 75, is at least the 16th woman to accuse Trump of sexual misconduct. Her forthcoming book is entitled "What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal."

Trump has denied engaging in sexual misconduct with anyone.