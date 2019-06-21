Trump responds to E. Jean Carroll's sexual assault accusations: 'Shame on those who make up false stories of assault'

President Donald J. Trump participates in a working lunch with governors on workforce freedom and mobility in the Cabinet Room at the White House on Thursday, June 13, 2019 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump on Friday denied allegations by writer E. Jean Carroll that he sexually assaulted her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in Manhattan in the mid-1990s.

The alleged assault was described in detail in an excerpt of Carroll's new book, which was published by New York Magazine on Friday.

"I've never met this person in my life. She is trying to sell a new book—that should indicate her motivation. It should be sold in the fiction section," Trump said in a statement.

The article, however, includes a photo that purports to show Carroll, along with Trump, Ivana Trump and Carroll's then-husband, John Johnson, at a NBC party around 1987. It's unclear whether the meeting supposedly documented in the photo occurred as claimed.

Trump added that Bergdorf Goodman confirmed they have no video footage of the incident, which he claimed "never happened."

"False accusations diminish the severity of real assault. All should condemn false accusations and any actual assault in the strongest possible terms," he said.

"If anyone has information that the Democratic Party is working with Ms. Carroll or New York Magazine, please notify us as soon as possible."

The article also states that Carroll is one of at least 15 other women that have accused the president of sexual misconduct. Trump has denied all allegations.

Read the president's full statement below: