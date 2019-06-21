Trump responds to E. Jean Carroll's sexual assault accusations: 'Shame on those who make up false stories of assault'

This week was chalk full of milestones as a Fed meeting and tensions in the Middle East sent shockwaves across financial markets.Marketsread more
"I literally do not have a company that is having a better quarter," Cramer said.Investingread more
An executive board led by Apple marketing SVP Phil Schiller meets every week to discuss controversial apps or other iPhone software programs that may infringe Apple's App...Technologyread more
Trading volume soared to 1,293,459 million contracts Wednesday, the same day the Federal Open Market Committee voted to keep rates unchanged.Marketsread more
CNBC interviewed dozens of local executives, state officials and federal lawmakers about where the deal stands. What emerges is a picture of a proposal hastily assembled...Politicsread more
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Vyleesi, an injection designed to heighten women's sex drive.Pharmaceuticalsread more
"Remember, [Powell] didn't commit to cutting rates next month, he just said he's monitoring the situation," the "Mad Money" host says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
The alleged assault was described in detail in an excerpt of Carroll's new book, which was published by New York Magazine on Friday.Politicsread more
Encore Boston Harbor opens on Sunday. It is one of the most expensive buildings in the world.Liferead more
President Trump says he called off the strike 10 minutes before it was scheduled to happen after a general told him it could result in 150 deaths.Politicsread more
Trump is expected to pick Esper for Defense secretary after acting Pentagon chief Patrick Shanahan withdrew from consideration for the job.Politicsread more
President Donald Trump on Friday denied allegations by writer E. Jean Carroll that he sexually assaulted her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in Manhattan in the mid-1990s.
The alleged assault was described in detail in an excerpt of Carroll's new book, which was published by New York Magazine on Friday.
"I've never met this person in my life. She is trying to sell a new book—that should indicate her motivation. It should be sold in the fiction section," Trump said in a statement.
The article, however, includes a photo that purports to show Carroll, along with Trump, Ivana Trump and Carroll's then-husband, John Johnson, at a NBC party around 1987. It's unclear whether the meeting supposedly documented in the photo occurred as claimed.
Trump added that Bergdorf Goodman confirmed they have no video footage of the incident, which he claimed "never happened."
"False accusations diminish the severity of real assault. All should condemn false accusations and any actual assault in the strongest possible terms," he said.
"If anyone has information that the Democratic Party is working with Ms. Carroll or New York Magazine, please notify us as soon as possible."
The article also states that Carroll is one of at least 15 other women that have accused the president of sexual misconduct. Trump has denied all allegations.
Read the president's full statement below:
Regarding the "story" by E. Jean Carroll, claiming she once encountered me at Bergdorf Goodman 23 years ago. I've never met this person in my life. She is trying to sell a new book—that should indicate her motivation. It should be sold in the fiction section.
Shame on those who make up false stories of assault to try to get publicity for themselves, or sell a book, or carry out a political agenda—like Julie Swetnick who falsely accused Justice Brett Kavanaugh. It's just as bad for people to believe it, particularly when there is zero evidence. Worse still for a dying publication to try to prop itself up by peddling fake news—it's an epidemic.
Ms. Carroll & New York Magazine: No pictures? No surveillance? No video? No reports? No sales attendants around?? I would like to thank Bergdorf Goodman for confirming they have no video footage of any such incident, because it never happened.
False accusations diminish the severity of real assault. All should condemn false accusations and any actual assault in the strongest possible terms.
If anyone has information that the Democratic Party is working with Ms. Carroll or New York Magazine, please notify us as soon as possible. The world should know what's really going on. It is a disgrace and people should pay dearly for such false accusations.