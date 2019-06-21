How much you'll need in retirement savings by age 30, 40, 50 and beyond

Saving for retirement.

Everyone knows they need to do it, but it can be hard to put away all that money when you could be spending it now.

You are in a race against time and the later you start, the harder it will be to catch up.

To that end, Fidelity has put together a list of benchmarks you need to hit by certain ages if you want live comfortably in retirement.

The investment giant says you should aim to save the equivalent of your annual salary by the time you are 30, two times your salary by 35 and three times your annual salary by age 40. The eventual goal for a secure retirement should be 10 times your annual salary in savings.

Check out the video to learn more about how much you should be saving and tips on how to get there.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.