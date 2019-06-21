Drug costs should be a 'prominent issue' in Trump trade talks: Mount Sinai Health CEO

The Trump administration should make the rising cost of medicine a leading issue in trade talks with countries around the world, Mount Sinai Health System CEO Kenneth Davis told CNBC on Friday.

"We marvel at the fact that U.S. drug costs are two to six times higher than they are in the rest of the world," he said on "Power Lunch. "

"What I don't understand is why in trade talk don't we make this a prominent issue?" he added. "Why don't we say, 'You guys can't allow the U.S. consumer to be subsidizing all the R&D costs of drug development. You've got to pay your fair share. We want to see you add 20% to the cost of your drugs.'"

Because the United States is a free market, prices are higher. Meanwhile, in other parts of the world, governments pay for the drugs and they set the price, Davis said.

If other countries pick up more of the cost, then American consumers should be able to contribute less. Of course, for the plan to work, the manufacturers also have to agree not to raise U.S. prices, but instead lower them in proportion to the increased pay they are getting from other countries, he noted.

"The U.S. is being unfairly penalized here for the cost of drugs around the world."