Stocks in Asia trade lower; US-Iran tensions continue to linger

Stocks in Asia Pacific traded lower on Monday morning as tensions between the U.S. and Iran continued to linger after the latter shot down an American surveillance drone.
Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.22% in early trade, while the Topix index slipped 0.2%.
Over in South Korea, the Kospi was fractionally lower.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2% as most of the sectors traded lower.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.117 after slipping from levels above 97.5 last week.
The Japanese yen traded at 107.29 against the dollar after touching levels above 108.5 in the previous trading week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6949 after rising from levels below $0.684 last week.
Tensions in the Middle East remain after the U.S. and Iran nearly came to blows last week after Tehran claimed it downed an American drone that violated its airpace, while Washington says it was operating in international airspace.
The Trump administration has also accused Iran of attacking two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz — a critical transit route for global oil supplies. Iran has strongly denied involvement in the explosions that crippled the tankers.
For his part, U.S. President Donald Trump said America is prepared to negotiate with Iran with "no preconditions," during an interview with NBC. He also said he was not looking for war with Tehran, though he warned of "obliteration" if it comes.
Trump also said Saturday that the U.S. would impose "major additional sanctions " against Iran on Monday.
"I think the chances of a conflict is, in our view, at least 50%. Conflict, not a full war, but a conflict which would disrupt supplies," Fereidun Fesharaki, chairman of Facts Global Energy, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday.
"We have to remember Iran is a regional superpower ... They will strike back one way or the other and I think that the chances of tensions becoming bigger is very, very high in the near future," said Fesharaki.
Oil prices were sent soaring last week amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East. In the morning of Asian trading hours, prices continued to tick upward. The international benchmark Brent crude futures contract rose 0.4% to $65.46 per barrel, while U.S. crude futures added 0.63% to $57.79 per barrel.
— CNBC's Spencer Kimball contributed to this report.