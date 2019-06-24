Stocks in Asia trade lower; US-Iran tensions continue to linger

Stocks in Asia Pacific traded lower on Monday morning as tensions between the U.S. and Iran continued to linger after the latter shot down an American surveillance drone.

Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.22% in early trade, while the Topix index slipped 0.2%.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi was fractionally lower.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2% as most of the sectors traded lower.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.117 after slipping from levels above 97.5 last week.

The Japanese yen traded at 107.29 against the dollar after touching levels above 108.5 in the previous trading week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6949 after rising from levels below $0.684 last week.