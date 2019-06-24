Goldman Sachs is offering 'peanuts' to compensate for 1MDB, says Malaysian prime minister

Skip Navigation
White House says US is prepared to negotiate with Iran without...

The secretary of State said he was traveling to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to make sure that the U.S. is "strategically aligned" with its allies.

Mega Asian trade pact can go on without India for now, says...

Sixteen Asia Pacific countries have been negotiating the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership since 2013, with India's reluctance to open up its markets a major...

Goldman Sachs is offering 'peanuts' to compensate for 1MDB:...

Goldman Sachs helped state firm 1MDB to raise $6.5 billion in 2012 and 2013, and collected higher-than-typical fees of $600 million for the deals.

Stocks in Asia trade lower; US-Iran tensions continue to linger

Stocks in Asia Pacific traded lower on Monday morning as tensions between the U.S. and Iran continue to linger after the latter shot down an American surveillance drone.

Trump envoy says the downing of a US drone leaves Iran 'even more...

His comments come after a series of rapid escalations between Washington and Tehran.

Bill Gates and Big Oil back company that's sucking CO2 out of the...

Carbon Engineering wants to address climate change by capturing and removing carbon dioxide straight from the air, but many question whether partnering with oil and gas...

Trump says US will impose 'major additional sanctions' against...

Trump's comments come after he called off strikes against the Islamic Republic this week over concerns that a military response would kill scores of people.

Value investing might be dead — and here's what killed it

Value investing has become increasingly irrelevant thanks to central banks and technology, according to AB Bernstein.

American Airlines CEO: 'Politics' playing into certification of...

American Airlines' CEO Doug Parker told employees that politics are playing into federal officials' decision to allow the grounded Boeing 737 Max plane to fly again.

Here are the business issues to watch in the Democratic debates...

As candidates from Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders to John Delaney jockey for position in the 2020 Democratic primary, business issues will come up in the first debates.

Trump says he never threatened to demote Fed Chair Powell, but...

"I didn't ever threaten to demote him," Trump said in an interview with NBC's Meet The Press that aired Sunday. "I'd be able to do that if I wanted, but I haven't suggested...

Market's record gains are a 'little bit deceiving,' Wells Fargo...

Wells Fargo Securities' Chris Harvey believes interest rate cuts are not fully priced into the market.

Finance

Goldman Sachs is offering 'peanuts' to compensate for 1MDB, says Malaysian prime minister

Yen Nee Lee@YenNee_Lee
Key Points
  • Investment bank Goldman Sachs has offered to compensate 1 billion ringgit ($241.73 million) to Malaysia for its involvement with 1MDB, but Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad says that's "not adequate."
  • Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng told CNBC in January that his country is seeking $7.5 billion from Goldman and called on the bank to "have a heart."
  • Goldman's CEO David Solomon has apologized to the Malaysian people, but the bank also says it was lied to in the deals it facilitated for 1MDB.
VIDEO1:4001:40
Goldman Sachs' 1MDB compensation offer is 'not adequate': Malaysia's Mahathir
Squawk Box Asia

Goldman Sachs has offered 1 billion ringgit ($241.73 million) to compensate Malaysia for its role in a multi-billion dollar financial scandal involving a Malaysian state fund — but the prime minister of the Southeast Asian country described that amount as "peanuts."

The U.S. financial giant helped state firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) to raise $6.5 billion in 2012 and 2013, and collected higher-than-typical fees of $600 million for the deals. Around $4.5 billion was later found missing from the fund, of which millions of dollars allegedly ended up in the personal bank account of Najib Razak, Malaysia's former prime minister.

"What Goldman Sachs has offered is not adequate," Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad told CNBC's Tanvir Gill on Saturday in Bangkok, Thailand where he's attending a summit for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Mahathir said Malaysia's finance ministry will decide on an appropriate amount of compensation to demand from Goldman, and said the 1 billion Malaysian ringgit — which amounts to around $250 million — "is peanuts."

VIDEO5:4405:44
What happened to Malaysia's 1MDB money?
CNBC Explains

Goldman declined to comment when contacted by CNBC for this story.

The bank has come under scrutiny in multiple jurisdictions for its involvement with 1MDB. U.S. prosecutors charged two former bankers from the company, while Malaysia filed criminal charges against the financial firm.

Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng told CNBC in January that his country is seeking $7.5 billion from Goldman and called on the bank to "have a heart."

Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon had apologized to the Malaysian people, but the bank also said it was lied to in the deals it facilitated for 1MDB.