We're not leaving anyone out of the Asia Pacific trade deal: Indonesian minister

Leaders and representatives pose for a group photo during the 2nd Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership summit (RCEP) in Singapore on November 14, 2018.

All 16 countries negotiating a mega Asia-Pacific trade agreement will remain in the framework — despite suggestions that the deal could go on without some countries including India, said Indonesia's trade minister.

The countries have set a target to conclude negotiations for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, by the end of 2019. The 16 countries involved in RCEP trade deal are the 10 Southeast Asian nations plus six of their large trading partners: China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand.

Talks have been going on since 2013 and China, impatient with the slow progress, earlier proposed going ahead without India, Australia and New Zealand, according to a report by Nikkei Asian Review. India's reluctance to open up its markets has been a major sticking point in negotiations, the report said.

"We believe that 16 countries will be on board in RCEP," Indonesian Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita told CNBC's Tanvir Gill in Thailand where he was attending a summit for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.