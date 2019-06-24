We're not leaving anyone out of the Asia Pacific trade deal: Indonesian minister

Beijing would like the U.S. to cancel "inappropriate" actions against Chinese companies, vice commerce minister Wang Shouwen said Monday.China Economyread more
The secretary of State said he was traveling to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to make sure that the U.S. is "strategically aligned" with its allies.Politicsread more
Sixteen Asia Pacific countries have been negotiating the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership since 2013, with India's reluctance to open up its markets a major...Asia Economyread more
Goldman Sachs helped state firm 1MDB to raise $6.5 billion in 2012 and 2013, and collected higher-than-typical fees of $600 million for the deals.Financeread more
Experts say Facebook's cryptocurrency project Libra has been a catalyst for the price of bitcoin going higher.Technologyread more
Value investing has become increasingly irrelevant thanks to central banks and technology, according to AB Bernstein.Investingread more
Indonesian Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita said all 16 countries negotiating a mega Asia-Pacific trade agreement should remain in the framework.World Economyread more
Stocks in Asia Pacific traded mixed on Monday morning, while oil prices continued to rise as tensions between the U.S. and Iran linger after the latter shot down an American...Asia Marketsread more
His comments come after a series of rapid escalations between Washington and Tehran.World Politicsread more
The U.S. is provoking Iran and growing risks of miscalculation could lead to a "world war," according to Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.World Politicsread more
Trump's comments come after he called off strikes against the Islamic Republic this week over concerns that a military response would kill scores of people.Politicsread more
All 16 countries negotiating a mega Asia-Pacific trade agreement will remain in the framework — despite suggestions that the deal could go on without some countries including India, said Indonesia's trade minister.
The countries have set a target to conclude negotiations for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, by the end of 2019. The 16 countries involved in RCEP trade deal are the 10 Southeast Asian nations plus six of their large trading partners: China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand.
Talks have been going on since 2013 and China, impatient with the slow progress, earlier proposed going ahead without India, Australia and New Zealand, according to a report by Nikkei Asian Review. India's reluctance to open up its markets has been a major sticking point in negotiations, the report said.
"We believe that 16 countries will be on board in RCEP," Indonesian Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita told CNBC's Tanvir Gill in Thailand where he was attending a summit for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad had told CNBC on Saturday that he's willing to conclude the deal with just 13 countries "for the time being."
But Indonesia's Lukita indicated on the same day that he's not settling for such an arrangement.
"I spoke with the trade minister of Malaysia. Basically, all of us agree that we want 16 member countries (to) be on board and we believe that 16 member countries will be on board for the RCEP," Lukita said.
He said it's "normal" that some parties disagree with one another at the negotiating table. He added that some of those countries are ironing out their differences bilaterally, but all 16 nations are expected to reach a broad agreement by the end of this year.
If RCEP is finalized, the 16 countries will form a major trading bloc that covers around one-third of the world's gross domestic product.