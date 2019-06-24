Asia Pacific trade pact can go on without India 'for the time being:' Malaysian PM Mahathir

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Saturday that he's willing to conclude a mega Asia-Pacific trade agreement without India "for the time being."

Mahathir was referring to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, which involves 16 countries in Asia Pacific. Negotiations have been going on since 2013, with one of the major sticking points being India's reluctance to open up its markets.

A recent report by Nikkei Asian Review said China, growing impatient with the slow progress on RCEP talks, proposed going ahead with just 13 countries — removing India, Australia and New Zealand from the deal.

The 16 countries involved in RCEP are the 10 Southeast Asian nations and six of their large trading partners: China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand. If the agreement is finalized, the 16 countries will form a major trading bloc that covers around one-third of the world's gross domestic product.