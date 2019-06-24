Asia Pacific trade pact can go on without India 'for the time being:' Malaysian PM Mahathir

The secretary of State said he was traveling to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to make sure that the U.S. is "strategically aligned" with its allies.Politicsread more
Sixteen Asia Pacific countries have been negotiating the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership since 2013, with India's reluctance to open up its markets a major...Asia Economyread more
Goldman Sachs helped state firm 1MDB to raise $6.5 billion in 2012 and 2013, and collected higher-than-typical fees of $600 million for the deals.Financeread more
Stocks in Asia Pacific traded lower on Monday morning as tensions between the U.S. and Iran continue to linger after the latter shot down an American surveillance drone.Asia Marketsread more
His comments come after a series of rapid escalations between Washington and Tehran.World Politicsread more
Carbon Engineering wants to address climate change by capturing and removing carbon dioxide straight from the air, but many question whether partnering with oil and gas...Technologyread more
Trump's comments come after he called off strikes against the Islamic Republic this week over concerns that a military response would kill scores of people.Politicsread more
Value investing has become increasingly irrelevant thanks to central banks and technology, according to AB Bernstein.Investingread more
American Airlines' CEO Doug Parker told employees that politics are playing into federal officials' decision to allow the grounded Boeing 737 Max plane to fly again.Airlinesread more
As candidates from Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders to John Delaney jockey for position in the 2020 Democratic primary, business issues will come up in the first debates.2020 Electionsread more
"I didn't ever threaten to demote him," Trump said in an interview with NBC's Meet The Press that aired Sunday. "I'd be able to do that if I wanted, but I haven't suggested...The Fedread more
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Saturday that he's willing to conclude a mega Asia-Pacific trade agreement without India "for the time being."
Mahathir was referring to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, which involves 16 countries in Asia Pacific. Negotiations have been going on since 2013, with one of the major sticking points being India's reluctance to open up its markets.
A recent report by Nikkei Asian Review said China, growing impatient with the slow progress on RCEP talks, proposed going ahead with just 13 countries — removing India, Australia and New Zealand from the deal.
The 16 countries involved in RCEP are the 10 Southeast Asian nations and six of their large trading partners: China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand. If the agreement is finalized, the 16 countries will form a major trading bloc that covers around one-third of the world's gross domestic product.
In an interview with CNBC's Tanvir Gill, Mahathir acknowledged the hurdles in reaching a deal among the 16 countries.
"I think we will work towards it. It's quite difficult because we are competing economies ... we're competing with each other and from there, to go on to work together requires some radical change in our mindset. That will take time," he said in Bangkok, Thailand, where he's attending a summit for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
The Malaysian leader added that RCEP participants will have to consider which framework works best: China's proposed 13-nation deal or the original one involving all 16 countries.
"But I think I would prefer 13 ... for the time being," he said, suggesting he's open to having India, Australia and New Zealand joining the pact in the future.
Several participating countries of RCEP have expressed hopes of coming to an agreement by the end of this year, as they say the U.S.-China tariff fight has brought fresh urgency to wrap up talks in Asia Pacific.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet later this month at the G-20 summit in Japan. But Mahathir — like many who follow the developments closely — said he doesn't expect much to come out of that meeting.
Malaysia has often been cited as one of the beneficiaries of the trade war as companies move production out of China to circumvent elevated U.S. tariffs. Muhammed Abdul Khalid, an economic advisor to Mahathir, told CNBC in May that the Southeast Asian nation's growth is set to gain an additional 0.1 percentage points due to the trade diversions to his country.
While that's good for Malaysia, Mahathir on Saturday cautioned that such benefits may only be temporary. He explained that if there's a change in government in the U.S., the new administration may have a new set of policies that could once again prompt companies to rethink where they want to locate their production and supply chains.
"In the short term, I think it is good news. But in the end, we have to stop this trade war and certainly not to escalate (it)," he said.