You can try Apple's new iPhone and iPad software now, here's how to get it

Apple on Monday released the public previews for iOS 13 and iPadOS, the new software that it will launch for iPhones and iPads in the fall.

This means you can install and try many of the new features, such as dark mode on the iPhone and new widgets on the iPad home screen, a few months early.

I've been testing both for the past several weeks and they don't seem too buggy, but you should always expect a few bugs since this isn't the final version of the software. Because of that, you may not want to install the iOS 13 beta on your primary phone, since it takes some effort to go back to the old software and some things might not work as expected.

Before you start, be sure to back up your iPhone and iPad.