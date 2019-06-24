Monday was a terrible day for 2019 tech IPOs, with Zoom and Beyond Meat plummeting

Sen. Bernie Sanders announced a plan Monday to forgive the country's $1.6 trillion outstanding student loan tab, intensifying the higher education policy debate in the 2020...Personal Financeread more
"We do not seek conflict with Iran or any other country," Trump tells reporters in the Oval Office.Politicsread more
While earnings usually come in substantially ahead of expectations — as much as 4 or 5 percentage points is not unusual — the downward direction in the outlook doesn't speak...Earningsread more
Tech's hottest IPOs of the year, including Beyond Meat and Zoom, dropped on Monday, falling more than the broader market.Technologyread more
"We missed being the dominant mobile operating system by a very tiny amount. We were distracted during our antitrust trial. We didn't assign the best people to do the work,"...Technologyread more
PatientsLikeMe was bought by UnitedHealth following a review by Trump's Treasury Department, which scrutinized the start-up because it's backed by Chinese cash.Technologyread more
Some traders think the energy rally is about to wane, despite the sector being one of June's big winners.ETF Edgeread more
Stocks with this one feature are poised to crush the market after a rate cut, according to Goldman Sachs.Marketsread more
An Air Canada passenger traveling to Toronto from a weekend in Quebec City found herself stranded alone on the tarmac and in the dark, in what she described as a "nightmare."Airlinesread more
When Victoria's Secret exited the swimsuit business in 2016, it opened the floodgates for start-ups to conquer that market.Retailread more
Shopify debuts a new network to help it compete with Amazon.Marketsread more
The market's freshest technology stocks tumbled on Monday, performing worse than the major indexes and trailing the broader tech sector.
Zoom, the video-chat company that debuted with a 72% pop in April, closed down 11% at $89.41. The plunge shaved $2.8 billion from its market cap, which now sits at $22.9 billion. Beyond Meat, the top-performing IPO of 2019, fell 8.5% Monday, dropping its market cap by $700 million to $8.2 billion. At $140.99, the stock is still up more than fivefold from its IPO price of $25.
Emerging tech companies have been some of this year's best performers, but they now trade at revenue and earnings multiples that are significantly higher than their peers. That leaves them vulnerable to bigger drops on days when investors express concerns about the economy. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index fell just 0.3% on Monday, and the S&P 500 slipped 0.2%.
Other recent tech IPOs also had rough days on Monday. PagerDuty, which provides tools for developers, dropped 7.7%, and security software vendor CrowdStrike lost 5.9%. Another enterprise company, Fastly, fell 3.9%, while social media platform Pinterest slid 3.9%. Ride-sharing rivals Lyft and Uber fell 0.8% and 2.1%, respectively.
Even the newest tech stock on the New York Stock Exchange, Slack, fell 3.9% Monday to $35.76. Slack began trading on Thursday in a direct listing. The share price is still well above the $26 reference price set by the NYSE ahead of its debut.
Fiverr, a platform that connects employers to freelance workers, was a rare bright spot among the tech IPO class, rising 5.3% Monday.