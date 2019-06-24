Ulta Beauty, Sally Beauty shares fall after Amazon unveils beauty store for professionals

Shares of Ulta Beauty and Sally Beauty dropped on Monday after Amazon launched its own beauty store for licensed professionals.

E-commerce giant Amazon announced Monday it opened the Amazon Professional Beauty Store to offer professional stylists, barbers, and estheticians beauty supplies typically found in salons and spas. Shares of Ulta fell 3.9% and Sally Beauty's stock is down 9.3% following the news.

"We are pleased to offer those in the professional beauty industry even more selection through the convenient shopping experience our customers love on Amazon Business," Steve Kann, director of customer driven experience at Amazon Business, said in a blog post. "Stylists can find more of what they need at great prices with convenient delivery options, freeing up their time to focus on what's important: their customers."