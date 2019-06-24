Ulta Beauty, Sally Beauty shares fall after Amazon unveils beauty store for professionals

Nineteen billionaires release a letter asking the 2020 presidential candidates to support a tax on America's richest families.Economyread more
The Trump administration had argued the president has wide-ranging authority over national security matters.Politicsread more
Sen. Bernie Sanders will announce a plan Monday to forgive the country's $1.6 trillion outstanding student loan tab, intensifying the higher education policy debate in the...Personal Financeread more
Gold surged to its highest level in nearly six years on Monday as the prospects of lower Federal Reserve rates and lingering geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran...Marketsread more
Shares of Ulta Beauty and Sally Beauty dropped on Monday after Amazon launched its own beauty store for professionals.Marketsread more
Goldman Sachs says there's still life left in value investing, especially with the Federal Reserve set to cut rates again.Marketsread more
McDonald's says it gained market share in the informal-eating-out category for the first time in five years, thanks to its nationwide launch of fresh beef.Restaurantsread more
Six women are running for president. Five of them are career politicians. Then there's Oprah-approved self-help guru Marianne Williamson.2020 Electionsread more
The major indexes have stretched to all-time highs and are riding one of their best first halves in decades.Trading Nationread more
As candidates from Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders to John Delaney jockey for position in the 2020 Democratic primary, business issues will come up in the first debates.2020 Electionsread more
Shares of Ulta Beauty and Sally Beauty dropped on Monday after Amazon launched its own beauty store for licensed professionals.
E-commerce giant Amazon announced Monday it opened the Amazon Professional Beauty Store to offer professional stylists, barbers, and estheticians beauty supplies typically found in salons and spas. Shares of Ulta fell 3.9% and Sally Beauty's stock is down 9.3% following the news.
"We are pleased to offer those in the professional beauty industry even more selection through the convenient shopping experience our customers love on Amazon Business," Steve Kann, director of customer driven experience at Amazon Business, said in a blog post. "Stylists can find more of what they need at great prices with convenient delivery options, freeing up their time to focus on what's important: their customers."
Amazon's professional-use selection requires a license to purchase products, such as state-issued cosmetology, barber, or esthetician licenses.
The competition adds more pressure to Sally Beauty, whose stock has already tumbled 20% amid disappointing earnings. Ulta, on the other hand, has had a stellar year with its shares rising nearly 40% in 2019. The stock recently got a boost from the introduction of cosmetics lines from Kylie Jenner and YouTuber James Charles.