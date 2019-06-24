Ulta Beauty, Sally Beauty shares fall after Amazon unveils beauty store for professionals

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Billionaires to Trump and other 2020 candidates: Please tax us

Nineteen billionaires release a letter asking the 2020 presidential candidates to support a tax on America's richest families.

Economyread more

Supreme Court rejects challenge to Trump's steel tariffs, leaving...

The Trump administration had argued the president has wide-ranging authority over national security matters.

Politicsread more

Bernie Sanders plans to end $1.6 trillion of student debt with a...

Sen. Bernie Sanders will announce a plan Monday to forgive the country's $1.6 trillion outstanding student loan tab, intensifying the higher education policy debate in the...

Personal Financeread more

Gold jumps 1% to fresh high, now at levels not seen since August...

Gold surged to its highest level in nearly six years on Monday as the prospects of lower Federal Reserve rates and lingering geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran...

Marketsread more

Art Cashin joins Wall Street camp leaning toward a half-percent...

The Fedread more

Ulta Beauty, Sally Beauty shares fall after Amazon unveils beauty...

Shares of Ulta Beauty and Sally Beauty dropped on Monday after Amazon launched its own beauty store for professionals.

Marketsread more

Goldman Sachs says value investing is still alive

Goldman Sachs says there's still life left in value investing, especially with the Federal Reserve set to cut rates again.

Marketsread more

Fresh beef helps McDonald's gain market share for the first time...

McDonald's says it gained market share in the informal-eating-out category for the first time in five years, thanks to its nationwide launch of fresh beef.

Restaurantsread more

2020 long shot Marianne Williamson's 'spiritual' quest faces...

Six women are running for president. Five of them are career politicians. Then there's Oprah-approved self-help guru Marianne Williamson.

2020 Electionsread more

Handicapping the chances for a second-half rally in stocks

The major indexes have stretched to all-time highs and are riding one of their best first halves in decades.

Trading Nationread more

Here are the business issues to watch in the Democratic debates...

As candidates from Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders to John Delaney jockey for position in the 2020 Democratic primary, business issues will come up in the first debates.

2020 Electionsread more

UBS: Global economies 'one step away' from recession if trade...

The brokerage says that the globe is "one step away" from recession as the world's two largest economies head to the G-20 summit.

Marketsread more
Markets

Ulta Beauty, Sally Beauty shares fall after Amazon unveils beauty store for professionals

Yun Li@YunLi626
Key Points
  • E-commerce giant Amazon announced Monday it opened the Amazon Professional Beauty Store to offer professional stylists, barbers, and estheticians beauty supplies typically found in salons and spas.
  • Shares of Ulta fell 3% and Sally Beauty's stock is down 9% following the news.
(Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Shares of Ulta Beauty and Sally Beauty dropped on Monday after Amazon launched its own beauty store for licensed professionals.

E-commerce giant Amazon announced Monday it opened the Amazon Professional Beauty Store to offer professional stylists, barbers, and estheticians beauty supplies typically found in salons and spas. Shares of Ulta fell 3.9% and Sally Beauty's stock is down 9.3% following the news.

"We are pleased to offer those in the professional beauty industry even more selection through the convenient shopping experience our customers love on Amazon Business," Steve Kann, director of customer driven experience at Amazon Business, said in a blog post. "Stylists can find more of what they need at great prices with convenient delivery options, freeing up their time to focus on what's important: their customers."

VIDEO3:1503:15
This is how Ulta Beauty gets back to records
Trading Nation

Amazon's professional-use selection requires a license to purchase products, such as state-issued cosmetology, barber, or esthetician licenses.

The competition adds more pressure to Sally Beauty, whose stock has already tumbled 20% amid disappointing earnings. Ulta, on the other hand, has had a stellar year with its shares rising nearly 40% in 2019. The stock recently got a boost from the introduction of cosmetics lines from Kylie Jenner and YouTuber James Charles.