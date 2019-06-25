European stocks set to open lower as US imposes sanctions on Iran

European stocks are set to open lower Tuesday after the U.S. imposed sanctions on Iran over the shooting down of an unmanned American drone last week.

The FTSE 100 is seen around 28 points down at 7,390, the DAX is expected to open around 47 points lower at 12,228 and the CAC 40 looks set for a 19 point drop to 5,503, according to IG data.