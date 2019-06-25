House passes emergency border aid bill amid anger over treatment of migrant children

Stocks should rally if the U.S. and China agree to new negotiations and a ceasefire in the trade war, but the economic impact of tariffs will continue.Market Insiderread more
Democrats want Mueller's testimony on his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and Trump's efforts to influence it.Politicsread more
The trade war between Beijing and Washington appears to have depressed Chinese property purchases in the United States. China's own actions may also be playing a role.Real Estateread more
More than 300 companies are talking to government officials in Washington about how detrimental the trade war is.Marketsread more
Powell stresses the central bank's independence in a speech that comes amid continuous pressure from the White House to cut interest rates.The Fedread more
The Senate is expected to pass its own version of the border aid legislation, while the Trump administration has threatened to veto both bills.Politicsread more
Markets in Asia fell on Wednesday morning after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell tempered expectations for a potential interest rate cut.Asia Marketsread more
In a text message, Grisham confirmed to CNBC that she will still be working for the first lady even as she takes on her new roles.Politicsread more
Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders is resigning amid the furor over the Trump administration's treatment of migrant children.Politicsread more
NBC is taking the office back from Netflix as it seeks to bolster its own streaming service launching in 2020.Technologyread more
Wayfair employees plan to walk out tomorrow, after no action was taken in response to their opposition to the company supplying border detention camps with beds for children.Retailread more
The House on Tuesday passed a bill to send emergency aid to the southern border, setting up another face off with the White House and Senate Republicans over immigration policy.
The Democratic-held chamber approved $4.5 billion to manage an influx of migrants after leaders changed the measure to appease liberals' concerned about the Trump administration's treatment of migrant children. The party added health and safety standards for the government to follow as furor grows about living conditions for hundreds of children who were held at a Texas facility.
It passed in a 230-195 vote, mostly on party lines. Four Democrats opposed the measure, while three Republicans backed it.
The GOP-held Senate will likely try to pass its own version of the border aid bill before lawmakers leave town Thursday for their July 4 recess. It is unclear how quickly the two chambers may agree on a bill they can both pass. Democrats have hesitated to give President Donald Trump funds for his immigration policy — or anything he can cast as a political victory on the issue.
The scramble to send money to the border comes at a tumultuous time for U.S. immigration policy. Lawmakers have slammed the treatment of children at a migrant detention facility in Texas, where an Associated Press report depicted malnutrition, poor sanitary standards and older children tasked with looking after a toddler.
Earlier Tuesday, acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders resigned, effective July 5. Meanwhile, Trump has threatened mass deportations starting two weeks from Sunday if Democrats do not agree to changes to asylum laws.
Democratic leaders tied the bill to efforts to oppose Trump's broader immigration agenda. In a statement shared by the House Appropriations Committee, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Ca., said "a vote for this bill today is a vote against the Trump Administration's cruel attitude towards children."
"It creates strong oversight by Congress so we can ensure this crisis never occurs again," she said.
A separate, bipartisan bill passed by the Senate Appropriations Committee would put $4.6 billion toward border funding without the conditions imposed in the House bill. Still, the White House has threatened to veto both measures because they do not include money for more Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention beds.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Ca., has accused Pelosi of "playing politics" and urged her to take up the Senate version of the legislation.