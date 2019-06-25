Dow futures slightly lower as investors await more Fed talk

The leaders of Japan and China got off to a tense start but have made significant progress in turning around their relations in recent years.Asia Politicsread more
Tech's hottest IPOs of the year, including Beyond Meat and Zoom, dropped on Monday, falling more than the broader market.Technologyread more
Stocks in Asia slipped in Tuesday afternoon trade, while investors looked toward a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping set to happen...Asia Marketsread more
A week of dovish fireworks out of the central banking community has just gone by with most of the world's leading central banks now guiding towards easing in light of downside...Commentaryread more
"We do not seek conflict with Iran or any other country," Trump tells reporters in the Oval Office.Politicsread more
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He held a phone conversation with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, China's Ministry of Commerce...World Economyread more
Sen. Bernie Sanders announced a plan Monday to forgive the country's $1.6 trillion outstanding student loan tab, intensifying the higher education policy debate in the 2020...Personal Financeread more
While earnings usually come in substantially ahead of expectations — as much as 4 or 5 percentage points is not unusual — the downward direction in the outlook doesn't speak...Earningsread more
U.S. President Donald Trump's senior adviser Kellyanne Conway will not testify before the House of Representatives Oversight Committee this week on her alleged violations of...Politicsread more
"We missed being the dominant mobile operating system by a very tiny amount. We were distracted during our antitrust trial. We didn't assign the best people to do the work,"...Technologyread more
PatientsLikeMe was bought by UnitedHealth following a review by Trump's Treasury Department, which scrutinized the start-up because it's backed by Chinese cash.Technologyread more
U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower Tuesday morning, amid expectations of more dovish talk from the Federal Reserve.
At around 02:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures slipped 43 points, indicating a negative open of more than 16 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both seen slightly lower.
Market focus is largely attuned to the U.S. central bank, with no less than five Fed policymakers, including Chair Jerome Powell, scheduled to speak on Tuesday.
Last week, the Fed held the line on interest rates and indicated formally that no cuts were coming in 2019. However, despite cautious wording, markets are counting on possibly three rate cuts before the end of the year, with the first in late July.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing "hard-hitting" new sanctions on Iran in response to the downing of an unmanned U.S. drone last week.
Investors are eagerly anticipating a meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week. The meeting between Trump and Xi will be the first face-to-face meeting for the leaders since trade talks broke down in May, leading to a hike in U.S. tariffs on imports of Chinese goods.
Washington and Beijing have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018, battering financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.
The U.S. president is reportedly scheduled to meet one-on-one with at least eight world leaders on the sidelines of the June 28-29 G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.
Investors are likely to monitor a flurry of economic data reports on Tuesday. Philadelphia Fed manufacturing for June and the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index (HPI) for April are both scheduled to be released shortly after the opening bell.
New home sales for May for May will be released at around 10:00 a.m. ET, with consumer confidence figures, Richmond Fed survey data and Dallas Fed services for June set to follow slightly later in the session.
In corporate news, FactSet and Lennar are both set to report earnings before the opening bell. FedEx, Micron and AeroVironment are among some of the companies expected to release their latest quarterly results after market close.