Bonds

US Treasury yields lower ahead of Powell's speech

Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro
Key Points
  • Traders are monitoring tensions between Iran and the U.S., after the latter announced sanctions against Tehran.
  • There's also some focus on trade talks between China and Washington ahead of a G-20 meeting later this week, where both President Trump and President Xi are due to meet.

U.S. government debt prices were higher Tuesday morning, as traders prepare to hear from Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell and monitor fresh sanctions on Iran.

At around 01:38 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.9935%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.5242%.

U.S. Markets Overview: Treasurys chart

Traders are monitoring tensions between Iran and the U.S., after the latter announced sanctions against Tehran. At the same time, there's also some focus on trade talks between China and Washington ahead of a G-20 meeting later this week, where both President Trump and President Xi are due to meet.

In terms of Fed speeches, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at the Council on Foreign Relations, starting at 1 p.m. ET. New York Fed President John Williams will also speak at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Oil prices traded lower with Brent trading at $64.51 a barrel and WTI selling at $57.46 a barrel.

On the data front, there will be new home sales and consumer confidence figures out at 10 a.m. ET

Meanwhile, the Treasury is due to auction $40 billion in 2-year notes.