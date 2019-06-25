Wayfair employees protest apparent sale of childrens' beds to border detention camp, stock drops

Skip Navigation
Major companies trying to warn Washington about more tariffs

More than 300 companies are talking to government officials in Washington about how detrimental the trade war is.

Markets

Jerome Powell warns against policy bending to 'short-term...

Powell stresses the central bank's independence in a speech that comes amid continuous pressure from the White House to cut interest rates.

The Fed

Melania Trump aide Stephanie Grisham picked as next White House...

In a text message, Grisham confirmed to CNBC that she will still be working for the first lady even as she takes on her new roles.

Politics

Acting Trump border chief resigns amid furor over treatment of...

Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders is resigning amid the furor over the Trump administration's treatment of migrant children.

Politics

A complete guide to the Trump-Xi meeting this week

Stocks should rally if the U.S. and China agree to new negotiations and a ceasefire in the trade war, but the economic impact of tariffs will continue.

Market Insider

Wayfair employees protest apparent sale of childrens' beds to...

Wayfair employees are protesting the company's apparent sale of $200,000 in mattresses to a detention camp for migrant children in Texas.

Retail

Micron pops on earnings and revenue beat

Micron beat analyst estimates on earnings and revenue for its fiscal third quarter of 2019.

Technology

Omarosa sued for failing to file disclosure after Trump White...

The Justice Department on Tuesday sued former Trump senior White House advisor Omarosa Manigault Newman for allegedly failing to file required financial disclosures after the...

Politics

Some of the best hidden features coming to your iPhone this fall

Apple's iOS 13 is coming this fall, but you can already try it on your iPhone with the new public beta. Here are some of the best hidden features.

Technology

Sen. Elizabeth Warren announces sweeping election security and...

Warren's election reform proposal includes standardized federal election rules, increased federal oversight of elections, and a constitutional amendment guaranteeing voting...

Politics

What Democratic debates reveal about the candidates' skills and...

Even if the debate stage will be more crowded than ever, recent history shows they can reveal the candidates' skills and character - even if the two stand at odds.

Politics

Gold investors have been waiting a long time for this breakout...

Investors are piling into gold, sending the precious metal to a six-year high, and analysts think the commodity has established a base to go even higher.

Markets
Retail

Wayfair employees protest apparent sale of childrens' beds to border detention camp, stock drops

Jasmine Wu
Key Points
  • Wayfair employees are trying to rally support for a walkout at the company's Boston headquarters Wednesday. 
  • The employees are protesting the apparent sale of beds to border detention camps for children.
  • The stock is down more than 5% Tuesday.
Wayfair co-chairman and co-founders Steve Conine (C) and Niraj Shah applaud as they ring the opening bell above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on the day of the company's IPO October 2, 2014.
Lucas Jackson | Reuters

More than 500 Wayfair employees signed on to a petition and are trying rally support for a walkout Wednesday to protest the company's apparent sale of $200,000 of mattresses to a detention camp for migrant children along the Mexican border.

The company sold the mattresses on June 13 to a charity group that works as a federal contractor managing some of the camps along the Southern border, according to a copy of the sales receipt obtained by CNBC and verified by an employee. The roughly 1,600 mattresses and 100 bunk beds are scheduled to arrive in Carizzo Springs, Texas on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the receipt.

Organizers, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation by the company, have posted a copy of a letter they sent to management as well as the company's response to a Twitter account called Wayfairwalkout.

"We believe that the current actions of the United States and their contractors at the Southern border do not represent an ethical business partnership Wayfair should be a part of," the employees wrote in an undated letter organizers said was signed by 547 employees.The group asked Wayfair to stop selling to the Baptist Children's Family Services, the nonprofit that placed the order and is helping to furnish the detention center in Carizzo Springs.

Wayfair didn't return repeated requests for comment. The company's shares tumbled more than 5% Tuesday. The charity group also didn't return requests for comment.

The company told employees in an undated response it was standard practice to sell to "any customer who is acting within the laws of the countries within which we operate," according to a copy of the letter posted to Twitter and verified by an employee who received it. The company said employees, investors and customers are best served by its commitment to fill all orders, which doesn't "indicate support for the opinions or actions of the groups or individuals who purchase from us."

The protest will take place in Boston's Copley Square, where the company is headquartered.

Employees have asked Wayfair to donate the profits, $86,000, to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), a non-profit organization that operates in Texas.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., jumped into the fray with her own tweet Tuesday.

"Wayfair workers couldn't stomach they were making beds to cage children. They asked the company to stop. CEO said no. Tomorrow, they're walking out," she wrote. "This is what solidarity looks like - a reminder that everyday people have real power, as long as we're brave enough to use it."