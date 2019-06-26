Skip Navigation
Economy

Jamie Dimon sounds off on student debt crisis: 'What we've done is a disgrace'

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Key Points
  • JP Morgan chief Jamie Dimon says we need to "fix the broken parts" of student lending in the United States, according to Yahoo Finance. 
  • "What we've done is a disgrace and its hurting America," JP Morgan's chief executive officer told Yahoo Finance in an interview Tuesday. 
  • With $1.6 trillion outstanding student debt in the United States, student lending is crippling many Americans. Today the average college student graduates $30,000 in the debt, up from $10,000 in the 1990s. 
Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JP Morgan Chase. 
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

JP Morgan chief Jamie Dimon says we need to "fix the broken parts" of student lending in the United States, according to Yahoo Finance.

"What we've done is a disgrace and its hurting America," JP Morgan's chief executive officer told Yahoo Finance in an interview Tuesday.

With $1.6 trillion outstanding student debt in the United States, student lending is crippling many Americans. Today the average college graduate leaves school $30,000 in the debt, up from $10,000 in the 1990s.

"I think they should look at all parts of student lending, fix the broken parts, and then forgive those people [who] need forgiveness, and then help people get into school, and then make sure the schools are responsible in getting the kids out," Dimon said.

VIDEO18:5818:58
How JP Morgan Chase became the largest bank in the US
Markets and Politics Digital Original Video

Student loan debt has been an issue addressed by many 2020 democratic hopefuls.

Sen. Bernie Sanders announced a plan on Monday to erase the country's outstanding student debt. The legislation will release 45 million Americans from their student debt and be paid for with a new tax on financial transactions on Wall Street.

"How they go about taxing, I'll leave that to the politicians to figure that out," Dimon said.

JP Morgan exited student lending in 2013.

— Read the full Yahoo Finance story here.