Chinese company shows phone with camera hidden behind the screen

Trump says big tech companies like Twitter are 'all Democrats'

President Trump lambastes Twitter, Google and other technology giants for what he claims as their efforts to stifle him.

There's something wrong with this rally, JP Morgan says

Underneath the impressive market rally is a trend that doesn't seem quite right, according to J.P. Morgan.

Mnuchin: 'We were about 90% of the way' on China trade deal

Mnuchin tells CNBC he's confident President Trump and China's Xi Jinping can make progress in stalled trade talks.

Jamie Dimon sounds off on student debt crisis: 'What we've done...

JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon says student lending "is a disgrace and it's hurting America."

Supreme Court keeps 'Auer' rule that strengthens regulators

The Supreme Court refused to overturn a precedent that strengthened the power of government regulators in a closely watched case that could have had broad ramifications for...

Trump raises eye-popping $36 million in the week buildup to...

The president raised $6 million alone at a fundraiser he attended at the Trump International Hotel on Tuesday in Washington.

Here's who has the most to gain — and lose — from the first...

The first debates will give most of the contenders their biggest platform yet to present themselves to the American people.

This unusual trend is providing key support for US stocks, Citi...

The stock market is shrinking for several key reasons, but there's a way for investors to maneuver it, says Citi Research strategist Robert Buckland.

Boeing's grounded 737 Maxes are taking over the employee parking...

That's the problem Boeing employees at the company's Renton, Wa. factory are dealing with as the aircraft manufacturer tries to figure out where to put 100 grounded 737 Max...

Facebook exec explains how Libra will help the company's core...

If Facebook's new digital wallet Calibra is successful, the social media giant could provide more financial services in the future.

White House plans social media summit as Trump assails tech...

The White House said Wednesday it will hold a social media summit with "digital leaders" to talk about "the opportunities and challenges of today's online environment."

Apple makes Comcast and Charter pay up for iPads as part of...

Apple made Comcast and Charter agree to sell iPads, Apple TVs and other lower-volume devices as part of the cable companies' deal to offer the iPhone on their mobile service.

Chinese company shows phone with camera hidden behind the screen

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo shows off a prototype of a phone with a selfie camera that hides under the screen.
  • The display turns off the pixels around the camera when you need to take a photo.
  • Here's a look at the phone, which was recently demoed at the MWC tech conference in Shanghai.
Oppo's camera hides on the front of the screen under the display.
Oppo

Chinese phone maker Oppo published new photos on Wednesday of a prototype phone that hides the front-facing selfie camera completely inside the screen.

The prototype was on display at the MWC tech conference in Shanghai.

Right now, since cameras aren't yet able to sit beneath a screen, manufacturers like Apple need to create a notch at the top of the screen that allows the camera and other sensors to sit on the front of the device while still allowing as much screen as possible.

Even with the camera launched, it hides below the screen in the black border above, where the pixels have been turned off.
Oppo

Samsung has helped to alleviate this with its new Infinity-O displays, which leave just a tiny hole for the camera lens. And OnePlus, which is owned by the same company as Oppo, has worked to create smartphones where the whole front is one big display by including a mechanical camera that hides inside the phone and pops up when you need it.

You can see the camera appearing when it's needed here.
Oppo

But this Oppo solution means you don't need notches, holes or mechanical stowaway cameras. Instead, the camera lens sits under the screen. It hides completely when you're watching videos or doing anything else with the phone, but the camera lens will appear when you need it.

The technology appears to work by turning off the screen's pixels where the camera sits, allowing light to come through to the camera sensor.

"It utilizes a customized camera module, an enhanced translucent panel material combined with advanced processing algorithms to take vivid pictures without a notch or motorized camera," Oppo said in a tweet. In a video demo from Oppo, you can see that the area around where the camera appears becomes completely black. This likely also helps prevent any outside light from ruining a picture.

Oppo said this is just a taste of its technology, and didn't say when it might be available in a phone you can buy. But this is probably how most front-facing cameras will work in the future.

