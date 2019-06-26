Chinese company shows phone with camera hidden behind the screen

Oppo's camera hides on the front of the screen under the display.

Chinese phone maker Oppo published new photos on Wednesday of a prototype phone that hides the front-facing selfie camera completely inside the screen.

The prototype was on display at the MWC tech conference in Shanghai.

Right now, since cameras aren't yet able to sit beneath a screen, manufacturers like Apple need to create a notch at the top of the screen that allows the camera and other sensors to sit on the front of the device while still allowing as much screen as possible.