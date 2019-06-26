Trump says big tech companies like Twitter are 'all Democrats' and purposely repressing his reach

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
President Donald Trump lambasted Twitter, Google and other technology giants on Wednesday for what he sees as their efforts to repress his messaging and public commentary.
"Twitter is just terrible, what they do. They don't let you get the word out," Trump told Fox Business News. "I'll tell you what, they should be sued because what's happening with the bias — and now you see it with that executive yesterday from Google. The hatred for the Republicans: It's not even like 'Gee! Let's lean Democrat.'"
"These people are all Democrats, it's totally biased toward Democrats. If I announced tomorrow that I'm going to become a nice liberal Democrat, I would pick up five times more followers," he said.
The president's comments come amid concerns by congressional Republicans that social media giants like Facebook and Twitter stifle conservative messaging and accounts.
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz earlier this year blasted Google, Facebook and Twitter over allegations that they censor conservative content and threatened federal regulation to oversee that messaging is being treated fairly.
"If we have tech companies using the powers of monopoly to censor political speech, I think that raises real antitrust issues," Cruz said at a U.S. Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing in April.
Though the tech companies have denied their platforms are politically biased, the issue has split the nation's major political parties, with Democrats claiming that there's no evidence to support the GOP gripe.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.