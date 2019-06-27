Google Maps will now help you avoid bumping into sweaty strangers on the bus

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

The bond market is sending a signal for investors to 'flee for...

For recession-wary investors, the bond market might be sending another doomsday signal after the yield curve inversion.

Marketsread more

Twitter to flag tweets from government officials who break its...

Twitter's new rule will target verified users with more than 100,000 followers who are government officials or running for public office.

Technologyread more

Trump wants 2020 census delayed after Supreme Court setback

Trump says he sought legal advice about delaying the 2020 census after the Supreme Court effectively blocked a question about citizenship status.

Politicsread more

China wants a 'balanced' trade deal at summit, but the US isn't...

The reason why the U.S. will not prioritize balance is because of how unequal the arrangement has been in the past.

Traderead more

Supreme Court effectively blocks census citizenship question for...

The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a setback to the Trump administration's plans to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, effectively blocking the addition of...

Politicsread more

Kudlow: No preconditions are set for China trade meeting

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said that the U.S. is reserving the right to move forward to additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

Marketsread more

Supreme Court decides federal judges cannot block gerrymandering

The Supreme Court rules that federal courts may not block gerrymandering in a 5-4 decision that falls along partisan lines.

Politicsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Conagra, Boeing,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

Mark Zuckerberg floats ideas for how Facebook could handle...

Facebook released a new research report Thursday summarizing feedback on its proposed independent body to handle community appeals.

Technologyread more

Debate fact check: Klobuchar overstates Trump's lack of success...

Sen. Amy Klobuchar claimed in Wednesday's debate that the prices of 2,500 drugs have gone up in double-digits since Trump took office. That number is far lower, according RX...

Health and Scienceread more

SpaceX keeps raising more money, with latest round seeking over...

SpaceX is raising yet another round of funding, a month after completing its second fundraising of the year.

Investing in Spaceread more

Southwest Airlines pulls Boeing 737 Max off flight schedule until...

Southwest Airlines announced Thursday that it was pushing back the reintroduction of the Boeing 737 Max until October after the FAA said it had found a new problem with the...

Airlinesread more
Tech

Google Maps will now help you avoid bumping into sweaty strangers on the bus

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Google is rolling out a new feature for Google Maps on Android and iPhone that will tell you if a certain bus is typically crowded at the time you're commuting, and if you should expect standing room only.
  • It will also tell you if your bus is delayed.
  • The feature is rolling out in 200 cities around the world.
Passengers on the New York City subway crowd together during evening rush hour May 5, 2017 in the Manhattan borough of New York City.
Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

Google on Thursday announced a new feature that will help you avoid crowded buses -- at least if you have a choice of when to commute.

Google Maps for Android and iOS is receiving an update that gives you information on how crowded a bus typically is at the time of day when you're planning to ride it. For instance, it might say that there's "usually standing room only" if the bus is crowded. .

Google Maps can tell you if there's a delay or if your bus may be crowded.
Google

The feature reminds me a bit of another, where Google can tell you if the establishment you're about to visit, like a restaurant, is typically crowded at that time of day and if you can expect to wait.

The update also includes new information on delays, like if the bus is a few minutes behind in traffic. Now you'll know that it's still coming.

Google already had information on arrivals for subways, trains and buses in cities that provide it with public information, but now it's offering this in other cities with traffic data it gathers on its own. The feature is available in 200 cities around the world, Google said.

To try these features, simply launch Google Maps on your iPhone or Android device and then plan a bus route. If you don't see the information yet, it might not be rolled out to your location yet.

VIDEO1:5001:50
How to find out everything that Google knows about you
Digital Original

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.