Google Maps will now help you avoid bumping into sweaty strangers on the bus

Google on Thursday announced a new feature that will help you avoid crowded buses -- at least if you have a choice of when to commute.

Google Maps for Android and iOS is receiving an update that gives you information on how crowded a bus typically is at the time of day when you're planning to ride it. For instance, it might say that there's "usually standing room only" if the bus is crowded. .