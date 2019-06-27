Here are the cities with the biggest share of 65-and-older workers

It's no secret that Americans are staying on the job longer, or returning to work after retiring. In some cities, though, the 65-and-older crowd is more of a presence in the workforce than others.

To identify where those older workers are clocking in the most, retirement community operator Provisional Living analyzed Census Bureau data from cities with total populations of 200,000 or more. While that includes the nation's largest metro areas, fewer than half of the cities that ranked in the top 25 have at least 500,000 residents.

Additionally, because some spots have smaller older populations than others, Provisional Living did its ranking based on the share of the 65-and-older crowd who are working.

For example, in Anchorage, Alaska, 24% of its 28,100 older residents are working, while in Los Angeles — which ranks 20th on the list — the share is 20.6% of 463,000 older workers.

Separately, Provisional Living ranked cities that have shown the biggest increase in how many people age 65 and older are working.

Every day, roughly 10,000 baby boomers reach age 65. And while the majority of them have retired already, the ranks who work beyond that milestone has been steadily growing.

Nationally, just above 20% of people age 65 or older are working or looking for work, double the 10% doing so in 1985, according to a recent report from the investment management firm United Income.

By 2026, about 30% of people ages 65 to 74 are expected be working either full- or part-time, compared with 17.5% in 1996, government forecasts show. Among the 70-and-older crowd, that share is projected to reach 10.8% in 2026, more than double what it was 30 years earlier (4.7%).

Financial advisors typically recommend that if your post-65 life is going to include paid work, you should make sure you evaluate whether the income could affect other areas of your financial life that tend to be particular to older Americans, including Social Security and Medicare.

