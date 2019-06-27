How to buy bitcoin, which has rocketed in value in recent months

Bitcoin's value continued to crater on Thursday morning, plunging $1,500 in less than 24 hours after the cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase experienced a Wednesday outage.

But the cryptocurency has been on the rise recently, passing through $8,000 in value in May before soaring above $11,000 for the first time in 15 months on Sunday and climbing to $13,485.85. That's its highest price since January 2018 before a big crash in November 2018 that wiped out 70% of its value and dropped the price below $4,000.

Bitcoin is highly volatile, as those figures show, and is still off its highs of about $20,000 in late 2017. It's easy to buy bitcoin if you want to see what owning it is like. And if the price sounds too steep, you don't need to buy an entire bitcoin just to participate in the market. You can purchase just a small fraction of one bitcoin.

This is not an endorsement to own bitcoin, and you should talk to a financial adviser if you want to make a big investment, but if you want to participate in conversations about it or just want to understand a bit more about how buying bitcoin works, check out the guide below.

Coinbase is one of the most popular and easy options for buying bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, so we'll start there.