Kudlow: No preconditions are set for China trade meeting, may move ahead on additional tariffs

Larry Kudlow, director of the U.S. National Economic Council, speaks to members of the media outside the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.

President Donald Trump's top economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, on Thursday said that there are no preconditions set for the U.S.-China trade meeting and that the White House may move forward with additional tariffs.

Asked to clarify a prior comment from President Trump on U.S.-China trade deliberations, Kudlow told Fox News that the president "is implying that he's perfectly happy where we are and where he is in these so-called negotiations and talks.

"And, if need be, we may move ahead – we may move ahead on additional tariffs," he added.

Kudlow, who serves Trump as the director of the National Economic Council, said that were no specific agreements made ahead of the two leaders' talks, contrary to earlier reports.

"I don't know where those stories came from. It's too bad: I hate to say it, but it is fake news. Look, let's see what happens, just for the heck of it. Without speculating or forecasting," Kudlow said from the White House.

"The president says we're in a good spot," he continued. "He also says he's happy to talk to President Xi, to have a good relationship and if something good comes out of those talks or if China were to offer us a good deal in the future, we might be willing to change some of our views."

The Wall Street Journal first reported Thursday that China President Xi Jinping is expected to present the U.S. trade coalition in Osaka, Japan, with terms before Beijing will settle the trade dispute. The Journal added that those preconditions before Trump and Xi's meeting at the Group of 20 summit include the removal of restrictions on the sale of U.S. tech to Huawei.

