'Own stocks that have nothing to do with China,' says Karen Firestone

All eyes are on Osaka, Japan for the G-20 summit, where the meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping could lead to progress on a U.S.-China trade deal. Such a deal would likely have huge ramifications for the markets, which have already been moving in anticipation of the meeting on Saturday.

But Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management recommends that you shouldn't spend too much time trying to figure out whether a deal does emerge from the weekend. On Thursday's "Halftime Report, " she said, "We don't have to bet [if] there's a deal or no deal because there are other places to go."

Firestone's strategy is to "play it both ways." Instead of going all in one way or another, "you can both own some of the growth stocks — some of the names like Facebook, Amazon, Paypal, Visa — that have worked. But you can also own stocks that have nothing to do with China. "

Waste Connections, Sherwin-Williams, and Zoetis are among Firestone's top stock picks in that second group. These picks make up an odd trio of companies in waste management, home construction, and animal health — but the strategy connecting them is: "You can own all sorts of names that are not related to the China deal that are still growing earnings 10 percent."

Sherwin-Williams is up 8.5 percent week-to-date and remains on pace for its best week since November 2018. Waste Connections and Zoetis recently reached all-time highs.