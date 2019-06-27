P&G's latest ad takes on racial bias of black men in America

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

China is not budging ahead of Xi-Trump G-20 meeting

China maintained a firm stance against the U.S. during a weekly press conference, less than two days ahead of a scheduled meeting between Trump and Xi.

China Economyread more

Democrats take aim at business, spar over health care in first...

Democrats such as Elizabeth Warren had their eye on business and the working class during the first 2020 presidential primary debate in Miami.

2020 Electionsread more

Boeing shares fall after new uncertainty about the 737 Max return

Boeing shares fall after the FAA says it has found another software issue with the grounded 737 Max aircraft.

Marketsread more

China's Xi is expected to present Trump with terms for settling...

China will demand that the U.S. remove its ban on the sale of U.S. technology to Huawei Technologies, Chinese officials tell the Journal.

World Economyread more

Earnings this year may end up flat and that's a problem for...

Earnings estimates are essentially "flattish" for 2019 compared to 2018. This puts stock investors in a difficult position.

Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more

Apple continues health care expansion, sells first diabetes...

The introduction of the $69.95 monitor is a prime example of how Apple is increasingly breaking into the health space by making the iPhone and Apple Watch a key hub for...

Technologyread more

Piling into defensive stocks is a losing strategy, market bull...

The Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen is telling investors not to load up on defensive stocks.

Trading Nationread more

Goldman downgrades department stores on concern about trade war

Nordstrom and Ross Stores slumped Thursday after Goldman Sachs downgraded both stocks and warned clients about trade-war impacts.

Investingread more

US economy grew at a solid 3.1% rate in the first quarter

The final reading on first-quarter gross domestic product was expected to show growth of 3.1%, matching its prior reading.

Economyread more

Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Facebook, &...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday

Investingread more

Bitcoin shows its volatility again, plunges $1,500

Bitcoin continues to crater after popular cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase's outage on Wednesday.

Marketsread more

Huawei says it doesn't work with China military after report says...

Huawei's legal chief told CNBC that the company makes "solutions for civil use."

Technologyread more
Tech

P&G's latest ad takes on racial bias of black men in America

Megan Graham@megancgraham
Key Points
  • Procter & Gamble's "The Look" explores bias of black men in America.
  • The company has explored this topic before, including with a video on black parents having conversations with their children about the racial bias they might face. 
  • This spot was created with Saturday Morning, a creative group that says it seeks to change perceptions on racial bias and injustice. 

Procter & Gamble wants to get people thinking about racial bias with a spot called "The Look," which follows a black man and the way the world sees him.

"The Look" was officially released Thursday on a P&G site with a number of educational materials, historical examples and (eventually) resources to "educate and continue the conversation on how unconscious bias plays a role in society today." The spot was previewed last week at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and at a BET Networks conference called Meta.

The latest ad shows a black man going through his day, with people seeming to willingly shut an elevator before he approaches or watching him suspiciously while he browses in a store. At the end, he's revealed at the helm of a courtroom as a judge. It concludes with the words, "'Let's talk about the look so we can see beyond it."

But the consumer packaged goods giant has touched on this topic before. An earlier video called "The Talk" depicts conversations black parents have with their children to prepare them for racial bias they may face. That ad won an outstanding commercial Emmy award. And earlier this month, the company's "My Black is Beautiful" campaign asked dictionaries to rethink their definitions of the word "black," saying dictionaries too often prioritize terms such as "evil" or "dirty" over those that describe the word as it relates to identity and skin color.

P&G knows consumers these days are wary of advertising, so the company says it's exploring a number of different creative partnerships to expand "what advertising could be." This particular spot was created with a "creative collective" called Saturday Morning, a creative group that says it seeks to change perceptions on racial bias and injustice. 

VIDEO4:1304:13
John Legend discusses his new project with Procter and Gamble
Squawk on the Street