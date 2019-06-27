P&G's latest ad takes on racial bias of black men in America

China maintained a firm stance against the U.S. during a weekly press conference, less than two days ahead of a scheduled meeting between Trump and Xi.China Economyread more
Democrats such as Elizabeth Warren had their eye on business and the working class during the first 2020 presidential primary debate in Miami.2020 Electionsread more
Boeing shares fall after the FAA says it has found another software issue with the grounded 737 Max aircraft.Marketsread more
China will demand that the U.S. remove its ban on the sale of U.S. technology to Huawei Technologies, Chinese officials tell the Journal.World Economyread more
Earnings estimates are essentially "flattish" for 2019 compared to 2018. This puts stock investors in a difficult position.Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more
The introduction of the $69.95 monitor is a prime example of how Apple is increasingly breaking into the health space by making the iPhone and Apple Watch a key hub for...Technologyread more
The Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen is telling investors not to load up on defensive stocks.Trading Nationread more
Nordstrom and Ross Stores slumped Thursday after Goldman Sachs downgraded both stocks and warned clients about trade-war impacts.Investingread more
The final reading on first-quarter gross domestic product was expected to show growth of 3.1%, matching its prior reading.Economyread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on ThursdayInvestingread more
Bitcoin continues to crater after popular cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase's outage on Wednesday.Marketsread more
Procter & Gamble wants to get people thinking about racial bias with a spot called "The Look," which follows a black man and the way the world sees him.
"The Look" was officially released Thursday on a P&G site with a number of educational materials, historical examples and (eventually) resources to "educate and continue the conversation on how unconscious bias plays a role in society today." The spot was previewed last week at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and at a BET Networks conference called Meta.
The latest ad shows a black man going through his day, with people seeming to willingly shut an elevator before he approaches or watching him suspiciously while he browses in a store. At the end, he's revealed at the helm of a courtroom as a judge. It concludes with the words, "'Let's talk about the look so we can see beyond it."
But the consumer packaged goods giant has touched on this topic before. An earlier video called "The Talk" depicts conversations black parents have with their children to prepare them for racial bias they may face. That ad won an outstanding commercial Emmy award. And earlier this month, the company's "My Black is Beautiful" campaign asked dictionaries to rethink their definitions of the word "black," saying dictionaries too often prioritize terms such as "evil" or "dirty" over those that describe the word as it relates to identity and skin color.
P&G knows consumers these days are wary of advertising, so the company says it's exploring a number of different creative partnerships to expand "what advertising could be." This particular spot was created with a "creative collective" called Saturday Morning, a creative group that says it seeks to change perceptions on racial bias and injustice.