Southwest Airlines pulls Boeing 737 Max off flight schedule until October

The reason why the U.S. will not prioritize balance is because of how unequal the arrangement has been in the past.Traderead more
Twitter's new rule will target verified users with more than 100,000 followers who are government officials or running for public office.Technologyread more
The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a setback to the Trump administration's plans to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, effectively blocking the addition of...Politicsread more
White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said that the U.S. is reserving the right to move forward to additional tariffs on Chinese goods.Marketsread more
The Supreme Court rules that federal courts may not block gerrymandering in a 5-4 decision that falls along partisan lines.Politicsread more
Facebook released a new research report Thursday summarizing feedback on its proposed independent body to handle community appeals.Technologyread more
Sen. Amy Klobuchar claimed in Wednesday's debate that the prices of 2,500 drugs have gone up in double-digits since Trump took office. That number is far lower, according RX...Health and Scienceread more
SpaceX is raising yet another round of funding, a month after completing its second fundraising of the year.Investing in Spaceread more
Southwest Airlines announced Thursday that it was pushing back the reintroduction of the Boeing 737 Max until October after the FAA said it had found a new problem with the...Airlinesread more
Paul Manafort was taken to a New York City courthouse in handcuffs Thursday for arraignment on state criminal charges, the latest legal peril for the former chief of President...Politicsread more
The survey showed that 59% of respondents approve of the way the Trump administration has handled business-related issues.Economyread more
Southwest Airlines announced Thursday that it is, once again, pushing back the reintroduction of the Boeing 737 Max to its flight schedule as the industry awaits regulatory clearance to get the troubled jets flying again.
The airline said the Max would be removed from its schedule through Oct. 1, a month later previously planned and canceling about 150 daily flights. The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it discovered a new issue with the Max that Boeing would need to resolve before the agency lifts the grounding order.
The airline said the customers impacted by the changes are being notified of other flight options.
Regulators around the world grounded the plane in March after two fatal crashes that killed 346 people combined.
People close to the situation told NBC News that FAA pilots found an issue during a simulation last week of the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), which made the pilots unable to regain control of the plane in an appropriate amount of time.
Boeing warned investors in a securities filing on Wednesday that it is agrees with the FAA's request and that "the software changes to the 737 Max that the company has been developing for the past eight months, a specific condition of flight, which the planned software changes do not presently address."
United Airlines announced last night that it would remove flights with the 737 Max through Sept. 3. American Airlines said earlier this month it was delaying reintroduction through the same date. American has not updated its timeline following the most recent news from the FAA, but CNBC reported on Sunday that the airline was prepared to extend the delay into October.
Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Southwest's announcement. Shares of the aerospace giant were down by about 2% in intraday trading Thursday.
—NBC News and CNBC's Leslie Josephs contributed to this report