Steve Bannon: US-China trade war could follow Trump into the 2020 election to his benefit

China maintained a firm stance against the U.S. less than two days ahead of a scheduled meeting between Trump and Xi.China Economyread more
The reason why the U.S. will not prioritize balance is because of how unequal the arrangement has been in the past.Traderead more
Democrats such as Elizabeth Warren had their eye on business and the working class during the first 2020 presidential primary debate in Miami.2020 Electionsread more
Boeing shares fall after the FAA says it has found another software issue with the grounded 737 Max aircraft.Marketsread more
The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that federal courts may not block partisan gerrymandering in a 5-4 decision that fell along partisan lines.Politicsread more
China will demand that the U.S. remove its ban on the sale of U.S. technology to Huawei Technologies, Chinese officials tell the Journal.World Economyread more
The Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen is telling investors not to load up on defensive stocks.Trading Nationread more
Earnings estimates are essentially "flattish" for 2019 compared to 2018. This puts stock investors in a difficult position.Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more
The introduction of the $69.95 monitor is a prime example of how Apple is increasingly breaking into the health space by making the iPhone and Apple Watch a key hub for...Technologyread more
The stock's performance the last three years has led management and the board, including Chairman Bill Ackman, to explore a sale.Marketsread more
Nordstrom and Ross Stores slumped Thursday after Goldman Sachs downgraded both stocks and warned clients about trade-war impacts.Investingread more
The U.S.-China trade war is likely to follow President Donald Trump into the 2020 presidential election, Steve Bannon, the hardline former chief White House strategist, told CNBC on Thursday.
The two nations may be able to agree on some smaller issues, but in terms of an overall deal, Bannon said in a "Squawk Box " interview: "That's going to take a while. I don't think that's going to be done by 2020."
However, Bannon has suggested that such a delay might help Trump's re-election campaign because the president could position himself as the only one to solve the China problem. Last month, Bannon told CNBC, "This is history in real time. This is the most significant thing that any president can possibly do."
Washington and Beijing have been locked in a trade war for nearly a year, with the two sides stepping up tariffs on one another in the past month and threatening additional punitive measures. Trade talks have stalled, though Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet this weekend at the G-20 summit in Japan.
However, Bannon said he does not believe a deal can be reached in the next year, let alone this weekend. "We're engaged in this," he added. "I don't see any short-term let-up on this."
Trump's former pick for the Federal Reserve echoed similar sentiments on Wednesday.
"This trade dispute isn't going to be solved in the next year or two. This is going to be the epic battle of our times," said Stephen Moore, who withdrew his name from Fed consideration in May. "It's going to go on for 10 or 15 years."