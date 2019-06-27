Steve Bannon: US-China trade war could follow Trump into the 2020 election to his benefit

Skip Navigation
China is not budging ahead of Xi-Trump G-20 meeting

China maintained a firm stance against the U.S. less than two days ahead of a scheduled meeting between Trump and Xi.

China wants a 'balanced' trade deal at summit, but the US isn't...

The reason why the U.S. will not prioritize balance is because of how unequal the arrangement has been in the past.

Democrats take aim at business, spar over health care in first...

Democrats such as Elizabeth Warren had their eye on business and the working class during the first 2020 presidential primary debate in Miami.

Boeing shares fall after new uncertainty about the 737 Max return

Boeing shares fall after the FAA says it has found another software issue with the grounded 737 Max aircraft.

Supreme Court decides federal judges cannot block gerrymandering

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that federal courts may not block partisan gerrymandering in a 5-4 decision that fell along partisan lines.

China's Xi is expected to present Trump with terms for settling...

China will demand that the U.S. remove its ban on the sale of U.S. technology to Huawei Technologies, Chinese officials tell the Journal.

Piling into defensive stocks is a losing strategy, market bull...

The Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen is telling investors not to load up on defensive stocks.

Earnings this year may end up flat and that's a problem for...

Earnings estimates are essentially "flattish" for 2019 compared to 2018. This puts stock investors in a difficult position.

Apple continues health care expansion, sells first diabetes...

The introduction of the $69.95 monitor is a prime example of how Apple is increasingly breaking into the health space by making the iPhone and Apple Watch a key hub for...

Howard Hughes Corp hires Centerview Partners to explore a sale:...

The stock's performance the last three years has led management and the board, including Chairman Bill Ackman, to explore a sale.

Goldman downgrades department stores on concern about trade war

Nordstrom and Ross Stores slumped Thursday after Goldman Sachs downgraded both stocks and warned clients about trade-war impacts.

US economy grew at a solid 3.1% rate in the first quarter

The final reading on first-quarter gross domestic product was expected to show growth of 3.1%, matching its prior reading.

Politics

Steve Bannon: US-China trade war could follow Trump into the 2020 election to his benefit

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • The U.S. and China are unlikely to strike an overall trade deal by the 2020 election, predicts former chief White House strategist Steve Bannon.
  • "That's going to take a while," he argues, though he says the two nations may be able to agree on some smaller issues.
VIDEO1:3501:35
Steve Bannon on US-China trade war: I don't see any short-term let up
Squawk Box

The U.S.-China trade war is likely to follow President Donald Trump into the 2020 presidential election, Steve Bannon, the hardline former chief White House strategist, told CNBC on Thursday.

The two nations may be able to agree on some smaller issues, but in terms of an overall deal, Bannon said in a "Squawk Box " interview: "That's going to take a while. I don't think that's going to be done by 2020."

However, Bannon has suggested that such a delay might help Trump's re-election campaign because the president could position himself as the only one to solve the China problem. Last month, Bannon told CNBC, "This is history in real time. This is the most significant thing that any president can possibly do."

Washington and Beijing have been locked in a trade war for nearly a year, with the two sides stepping up tariffs on one another in the past month and threatening additional punitive measures. Trade talks have stalled, though Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet this weekend at the G-20 summit in Japan.

However, Bannon said he does not believe a deal can be reached in the next year, let alone this weekend. "We're engaged in this," he added. "I don't see any short-term let-up on this."

Trump's former pick for the Federal Reserve echoed similar sentiments on Wednesday.

"This trade dispute isn't going to be solved in the next year or two. This is going to be the epic battle of our times," said Stephen Moore, who withdrew his name from Fed consideration in May. "It's going to go on for 10 or 15 years."

  • The U.S. should not accept a trade deal from China that excludes regulations on Chinese tech giant Huawei, says the former White House chief strategist.
  • Chinese President Xi Jinping is reportedly expected to present President Trump with settlement terms, including relief for Huawei.
  • Bannon says Trump and U.S. negotiators "can't waiver on Huawei."