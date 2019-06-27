Skip Navigation
Politics

Supreme Court decides federal judges cannot block gerrymandering

Tucker Higgins@tuckerhiggins
Key Points
  • The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that federal courts may not block partisan gerrymandering in a 5-4 decision that fell along partisan lines. 
  • "We conclude that partisan gerrymandering claims present political questions beyond the reach of the federal courts," wrote Chief Justice John Roberts, who delivered the opinion of the court. 
Demonstrators protest against gerrymandering at a rally at the Supreme Court during the gerrymandering cases Lamone v. Benisek and Rucho v. Common Cause.(Photo by Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Evelyn Hockstein | The Washington Post | Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that federal courts may not block partisan gerrymandering in a 5-4 decision that fell along partisan lines. 

"We conclude that partisan gerrymandering claims present political questions beyond the reach of the federal courts," wrote Chief Justice John Roberts, who delivered the opinion of the court.

"Federal judges have no license to reallocate political power between the two major political parties, with no plausible grant of authority in the Constitution, and no legal standards to limit and direct their decisions," he wrote.

The justices considered two cases in which voters alleged that their congressional districts were unfairly drawn to benefit one political party. The top court had never declared a district map as too partisan. During arguments in March, the conservatives seemed reluctant to weigh in on the matter.

Justice Elena Kagan penned a harsh dissent that was joined by her fellow liberals, including Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor. 

"For the first time ever, this Court refuses to remedy a constitutional violation because it thinks the task beyond judicial capabilities," Kagan wrote. 

The two cases came from North Carolina and Maryland. In North Carolina, Democratic voters alleged that a map drawn by the GOP legislature in 2016 unfairly benefited Republicans.

In Maryland, it was Republicans who challenged the map, saying that one congressional district drawn in 2011 was unfairly tilted in favor of the Democrats.

In both cases, those behind the maps admitted that they were drawn to benefit their party.

Gerrymandering has largely benefited Republicans in recent years because of their 2010 midterm wave that handed the party control of numerous statehouses across the country. Districts are drawn nationwide every 10 years. The next redistricting is scheduled to take place after the 2020 census.

The cases are known as Lamone v. Benisek, No. 18-726, and Rucho v. Common Cause, No. 18-422.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.