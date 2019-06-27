Supreme Court effectively blocks census citizenship question for now in a blow to Trump administration

Demonstrators gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, April 23, 2019.

The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a setback to the Trump administration's plans to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, effectively blocking the addition of the question for now.

In an opinion authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, the court questioned the administration's reasoning for adding the question and ordered the case to be reconsidered by a lower court.

The Census Bureau has said it faces a July 1 printing deadline for the forms, raising questions about whether the government will be able to add the question even if it ultimately prevails.

In a section of the opinion joined by the court's four liberals, Roberts wrote that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross's explanation for adding the question was "contrived."

"We do not hold that the agency decision here was substantively invalid," Roberts wrote. "But agencies must pursue their goals reasonably. Reasoned decisionmaking under the Administrative Procedure Act calls for an explanation for agency action. What was provided here was more of a distraction."

The court's holding, which was decided in relevant part by Roberts and the court's liberal wing, was slammed by Roberts's fellow conservatives.

Justice Clarence Thomas, in a separate opinion joined by fellow conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, said that part of Roberts's opinion "reflects an unprecedented departure from our deferential review of discretionary agency decisions."

"And, if taken seriously as a rule of decision, this holding would transform administrative law," Thomas wrote.

Justice Samuel Alito, another conservative, wrote that the court "set a dangerous precedent" that could serve as "a license for widespread judicial inquiry into the motivations of Executive Branch officials."