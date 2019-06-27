Supreme Court effectively blocks census citizenship question for now in a blow to Trump administration

The reason why the U.S. will not prioritize balance is because of how unequal the arrangement has been in the past.Traderead more
The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a setback to the Trump administration's plans to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, effectively blocking the addition of the question for now.
In an opinion authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, the court questioned the administration's reasoning for adding the question and ordered the case to be reconsidered by a lower court.
The Census Bureau has said it faces a July 1 printing deadline for the forms, raising questions about whether the government will be able to add the question even if it ultimately prevails.
Read more: Supreme Court decides federal judges cannot block gerrymandering
In a section of the opinion joined by the court's four liberals, Roberts wrote that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross's explanation for adding the question was "contrived."
"We do not hold that the agency decision here was substantively invalid," Roberts wrote. "But agencies must pursue their goals reasonably. Reasoned decisionmaking under the Administrative Procedure Act calls for an explanation for agency action. What was provided here was more of a distraction."
The court's holding, which was decided in relevant part by Roberts and the court's liberal wing, was slammed by Roberts's fellow conservatives.
Justice Clarence Thomas, in a separate opinion joined by fellow conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, said that part of Roberts's opinion "reflects an unprecedented departure from our deferential review of discretionary agency decisions."
"And, if taken seriously as a rule of decision, this holding would transform administrative law," Thomas wrote.
Justice Samuel Alito, another conservative, wrote that the court "set a dangerous precedent" that could serve as "a license for widespread judicial inquiry into the motivations of Executive Branch officials."
Critics of the citizenship question argue that asking it would result in less accurate data and disproportionately harm cities and states with large immigrant populations, as well as immigrants themselves. The question has not been posed to all U.S. households since 1950.
The Trump administration acknowledged in court that the inclusion of the citizenship question could make the survey less accurate. But the Commerce Department argued that the question would enable the government to better enforce certain provisions of the Voting Rights Act.
That rationale did not pass muster before three federal courts, which each blocked the addition of the question. Those courts, in New York, Maryland and California, found that the rationale offered by the Commerce Department was a pretext.
The decision was handed down on the final opinion day of the Supreme Court's term. It was released shortly after a 5-4 decision along partisan lines that held that federal courts may not block gerrymandered congressional districts.
The citizenship question case is known as Department of Commerce v. New York, No. 18-966.
The Constitution requires the government to conduct a census every 10 years, and the results of the survey are used to allocate billions of dollars in federal funding. The census is also used to determine representation in the House and the Electoral College.
If included on the census, one government analysis determined that as many as 6.5 million fewer people may respond. As a result, California, Texas, Arizona, Florida, New York and Illinois all face serious risk of losing a seat in the House, one federal court found.
The official justification for the question came under scrutiny in recent weeks after new documents surfaced that provided new evidence of a political motive behind the addition of the question. The documents were obtained by the government watchdog group Common Cause, and provided to the justices.
One of those documents was an unpublished 2015 study by an influential Republican redistricting expert, who found that the addition of the citizenship question could benefit "Republicans and Non-Hispanic Whites" if the data were used in redistricting.
The study's author, Thomas Hofeller, appeared to help ghostwrite a 2017 draft letter from the Justice Department to the Commerce Department that provided the Voting Rights Act rationale for the citizenship question, the documents show.
The Trump administration denied that Hofeller played any role in the Justice Department's request for the citizenship question. After his death in August, his estranged daughter discovered hard drives in her father's home and turned them over to Common Cause.
The new development thrust the case into uncertainty.
On Tuesday, a federal appeals court based in Richmond issued an order reopening a similar case in light of the new documents. In briefs, the Commerce Department asked the justices to prevent the lower court from barring the citizenship question, but it was not clear the top court will do so.
Challengers of the citizenship question asked the justices to send the case before them back to a lower court to consider the new evidence, if the top court was not inclined to bar the question outright.
This is breaking news. Check back for updates.